Wenger backs Welbeck for World Cup spot

Arsene Wenger has tipped Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck to return to his peak form and fitness in time for next summer's World Cup finals with England.

The 26-year-old has once again struggled with injuries this term, having spent the last six weeks on the sidelines with a groin problem.

Welbeck, who has started just 39 Premier League games for Arsenal since joining from Manchester United in 2014, is expected to make his latest return in Thursday night's Europa League meeting with FC Koln.

Wenger believes that the former Man United ace still has plenty of time to force his way back into Gareth Southgate's plans ahead of Russia 2018 in a little over six months' time.

"Danny has the potential to go. If he's fit, he will go, I'm convinced of that," he told reporters. "I have long experience. I've known players who've won the World Cup who in November had no chance to go to the World Cup.

"I remember [Emmanuel] Petit in 1998, he made it in March, April, May, and was one of main players at the World Cup [for France]. It is a big year for him, but I want it to be a big year for him for Arsenal.

"As a consequence of that, the best way to go to the World Cup is not to think 'I have to prepare for the World Cup', it is to do well for club and automatically you are in the national team."

Welbeck last featured for England in their World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovakia in September.