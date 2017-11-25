Nov 25, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
vs.
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
 

Team News: Mauricio Pochettino rotates full-backs for West Bromwich Albion visit

Team News: Spurs rotate full-backs for Albion visit
Chris Brunt misses out as West Bromwich Albion head to Wembley to face Tottenham Hotspur
Last Updated: Saturday, November 25, 2017 at 14:23 UK

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has made two changes to his starting lineup for this afternoon's Premier League meeting with West Bromwich Albion.

Both alterations come in the full-back positions, as Ben Davies and Kieran Trippier are preferred to Danny Rose and Serge Aurier - starters in the 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in midweek.

Erik Lamela returned to action with Tottenham's Under-23s side earlier this week, but he is still not deemed fit enough for senior action, while Toby Alderweireld also misses out on the matchday 18.

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris; Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies; Dier, Winks; Son, Eriksen, Dele; Kane
Subs: Vorm, Aurier, Foyth, Walker-Peters, Dembele, Sissoko, Llorente

West Bromwich Albion: Foster; Nyom, Evans, Hegazi, Gibbs; Livermore, Barry; Field, Phillips; Rodriguez, Rondon
Subs: Robson-Kanu, Yacob, Myhill, McClean, Burke, Krychowiak, McAuley

