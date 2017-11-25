Team News: Spurs rotate full-backs for Albion visit

Chris Brunt misses out as West Bromwich Albion head to Wembley to face Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has made two changes to his starting lineup for this afternoon's Premier League meeting with West Bromwich Albion.

Both alterations come in the full-back positions, as Ben Davies and Kieran Trippier are preferred to Danny Rose and Serge Aurier - starters in the 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in midweek.

Erik Lamela returned to action with Tottenham's Under-23s side earlier this week, but he is still not deemed fit enough for senior action, while Toby Alderweireld also misses out on the matchday 18.

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris; Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies; Dier, Winks; Son, Eriksen, Dele; Kane

Subs: Vorm, Aurier, Foyth, Walker-Peters, Dembele, Sissoko, Llorente

West Bromwich Albion: Foster; Nyom, Evans, Hegazi, Gibbs; Livermore, Barry; Field, Phillips; Rodriguez, Rondon

Subs: Robson-Kanu, Yacob, Myhill, McClean, Burke, Krychowiak, McAuley

More to follow.