Pardew in advanced West Brom talks?

Alan Pardew is set to be named the new West Bromwich Albion manager and could start work as early as Monday, according to a report.

West Bromwich Albion are on the verge of appointing Alan Pardew as their new manager, according to a report.

The Baggies sacked Tony Pulis following their 4-0 loss to Chelsea last Saturday, a result that kept the struggling club winless since August.

Pardew, meanwhile, was sacked by Crystal Palace last December and has not held a managerial post since.

According to The Sun, the former Newcastle United boss has held a second round of talks with the Baggies and could start work as early as Monday.

The report goes on to claim that Sam Allardyce was another name in the frame along with Northern Ireland coach Michael O'Neill, but Pardew is looking like the frontrunner for the job.

Gary Megson is in temporary charge of West Brom, who are just one place and one point above the Premier Leaugue relegation zone.