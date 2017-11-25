New Transfer Talk header

Stoke City 'plot move for Ghana right-back'

Stoke 'plot move for Ghana right-back'
Stoke City are reportedly lining up a £2.5m January bid for Augsburg right-back Daniel Opare.
By , Editor
Last Updated: Saturday, November 25, 2017 at 16:19 UK

Stoke City are reportedly planning to make a £2.5m bid for Augsburg defender Daniel Opare in the winter transfer window.

The 27-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and has refused to sign a new deal, leaving the Bundesliga side determined to cash on him in January rather than lose him on a free over the summer.

According to The Sun, Stoke manager Mark Hughes is desperate for a new right wing-back and has earmarked the Ghana international as a prime target.

The Potters are likely to face competition for Opare, however, with a number of clubs across Europe also monitoring his situation - including Everton, Watford, AC Milan, Sevilla and Marseille.

Opare has been with Augsburg for two years, having spent time with Porto and Real Madrid Castilla earlier in his career.

Your Comments
expand
 