Stoke 'plot move for Ghana right-back'

Stoke City are reportedly planning to make a £2.5m bid for Augsburg defender Daniel Opare in the winter transfer window.

The 27-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and has refused to sign a new deal, leaving the Bundesliga side determined to cash on him in January rather than lose him on a free over the summer.

According to The Sun, Stoke manager Mark Hughes is desperate for a new right wing-back and has earmarked the Ghana international as a prime target.

The Potters are likely to face competition for Opare, however, with a number of clubs across Europe also monitoring his situation - including Everton, Watford, AC Milan, Sevilla and Marseille.

Opare has been with Augsburg for two years, having spent time with Porto and Real Madrid Castilla earlier in his career.