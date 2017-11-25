Atletico, Inter lead race for Pastore?

Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan reportedly hold discussions with Paris Saint-Germain over wantaway attacker Javier Pastore.

Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan have reportedly held discussions with Paris Saint-Germain over the potential transfer of attacker Javier Pastore.

The 28-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at the Ligue 1 side following the arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe over the summer and is believed to be heading for the exit in the January transfer window.

A whole host of clubs have been linked with the Argentine's signature in recent weeks - including Liverpool, Chelsea and Sevilla - but according to L'Equipe, Atletico and Inter have had the most profitable negotiations to date.

The newspaper claims that Atletico manager Diego Simeone has held "regular" discussions with the player himself about a move, while PSG are prepared to sell him for £18m as they look to meet Financial Fair Play requirements.

Pastore has been with the side since 2011, during which time he has made 236 competitive appearances and won four Ligue 1 titles and seven domestic cup competitions.