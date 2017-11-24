Crouch to be offered new deal 'soon'

Stoke City striker Peter Crouch is expected to be offered a new deal at the club in the very near future.

Crouch, who signed for the Potters from Tottenham Hotspur in 2011 for a club-record £10m fee, is contracted at the bet365 Stadium until the end of the season, but manager Mark Hughes has indicated that the 36-year-old will be extending his terms sooner rather than later.

"He has at least two or three more years at this level," Hughes told reporters in his press conference ahead of tomorrow's trip to Crystal Palace.

"I think people concentrate too much on his age, in terms of where he is in his career. It is a credit to him that he is playing at the level he is.

"It's more than likely we will offer him a new deal very soon. There have been indications that that will happen, I will probably speak to him today about it actually."

Crouch is Stoke's top scorer so far this season, with four goals in 10 appearances, although all eight of his league appearances have been from the bench.