Preview:Stoke vs Charlton - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Tuesday's Championship clash between Stoke City and Charlton Athletic, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Following consecutive defeats, Stoke City will be looking to get their promotion bid back on track when they play host to Charlton Athletic in the Championship on Tuesday night.

The Potters fell to a 2-1 loss away to Leicester City last time out, while the Addicks were thrashed 5-1 by Southampton.

Match preview

Following a disappointing 2024-25 Championship campaign, Mark Robins's Stoke City have so far taken the league by storm, with the Potters sitting third after 16 games.

Winning eight, drawing three and losing five, Stoke have collected 27 points and could move into the top two if they come away with all three points on Tuesday.

However, losses either side of the international break have halted their progress, with a late defeat away to Coventry City and a frustrating loss on the road to Leicester.

Appointed on New Year's Day, Robins guided Stoke to safety last season and now has his eyes on a loftier target this season, promotion back to the Premier League.

Despite their recent setbacks, they have otherwise enjoyed an impressive season and currently boast the Championship's best defensive record, with just 12 goals conceded.

As for their visitors Charlton Athletic, they will be looking to put their recent game behind them as quickly as possible, after Nathan Jones was humiliated 5-1 by his former side.

All six goals came in a chaotic first half, with Lloyd Jones's strike in the 46th minute nothing more than a consolation goal.

Other than the recent heavy home defeat, their return to the Championship has been a good one following their promotion from League One last season.

After 16 games, Jones's men have six wins, five draws and five defeats, putting the Addicks 13th with 23 points to their name.

Their defensive record has been a notable bright spot, with their 17 goals conceded bettered by just five sides in the second tier.

If they can add more attacking threat, Charlton look capable of securing safety well before the end of the season.

Stoke City Championship form:

L W W W L L

Charlton Athletic Championship form:

W D D W L L

Team News

Stoke City appear to have emerged from their recent league outing with no further injuries.

The Potters will however be without Lewis Baker, whose injury continues to keep him out.

Robins is expected to stay with his traditional 4-2-3-1 formation with Divin Mubama leading the line for the Staffordshire-based side.

As for Charlton, they appear to have come away from their 5-1 loss without any added injuries, despite Jones taking Rob Apter off in the 24th minute.

Amari'i Bell, Reece Burke, Josh Edwards and Matt Godden will all be unavailable once again.

Greg Docherty returned to the starting XI for the first time since his injury and is likely to start in successive games.

Stoke City possible starting lineup:

Johansson; Tchamadeu, Phillips, Wilmot, Cresswell; Pearson, Seko; Manhoef, Bae Jun-Ho, Thomas; Mubama

Charlton Athletic possible starting lineup:

Kaminski; Ramsay, Jones, Gillesphey; Coventry; Rankin-Costello, Anderson, Docherty, Hernandez; Knibbs, Campbell

We say: Stoke City 2-1 Charlton Athletic

Although they are coming into this one on the back of two straight defeats, we expect Stoke City to get back to winning ways. Both sides have a good, solid defence, but we expect the Potters to eventually break the visitors down in a closely fought game.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Calum Burrowes Written by

Previews by email