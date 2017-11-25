Hughes: 'Palace will turn things around'

Stoke City boss Mark Hughes predicts that Crystal Palace will "go on a run" at some stage of the season, despite remaining bottom of the Premier League table.

Stoke City boss Mark Hughes has suggested that the Potters will not underestimate Crystal Palace when the teams meet at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Palace have recorded just five points from their 12 matches this season, with the Eagles currently five points adrift of safety in the Premier League table.

However, Hughes has claimed that Palace are due to "go on a run" having put in improved performances in recent weeks and with Christian Benteke returning from a knee injury.

The 54-year-old told reporters: "If you look at the strength Palace have at the top end of the pitch then you would anticipate that they will turn things around. Possibly they haven't had the defensive platform to enable them to release the quality attackers they have to win matches for them.

"You do feel that at some point, with the quality they have, they will go on a run. They have players like Christian Benteke, Wilfried Zaha and many others, they are very good players who we need to keep quiet throughout the 90 minutes."

Stoke head into the game at Selhurst Park having put together a three-game unbeaten streak in the top flight.