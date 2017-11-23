New Transfer Talk header

Stoke City, Everton interested in signing Odion Ighalo?

Stoke City, Everton interested in Ighalo?
© Getty Images
Four Premier League clubs including Stoke City and Everton are allegedly interested in signing former Watford striker Odion Ighalo.
Thursday, November 23, 2017

Four Premier League clubs including Stoke City and Everton are allegedly interested in signing former Watford striker Odion Ighalo.

The Stoke Sentinel reports that the Potters are the current frontrunners for the Nigerian's signature, with Southampton and West Ham United also taking notice.

Ighalo was part of the Hornets team that earned promotion to the Premier League in 2015, and formed a fruitful partnership in the top flight with fellow forward Troy Deeney, scoring 15 times in his first season.

The 28-year-old moved to Chinese side Changchun Yatai last season, however, after scoring only one goal in 17 appearances, and the report says that Stoke are now keen on securing Ighalo an English return.

Everton, who lost Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United in the summer, attempted to sign Olivier Giroud from Arsenal to improve their goalscoring potential, but the Toffees have since relied on the services of Senegalese forward Oumar Niasse.

Troy Deeney of Watford rests during the Premier League match against Manchester United on March 2, 2016
Ben Watson celebrates with Troy Deeney and Odion Ighalo during the game between Watford and Man City on January 2, 2016
 Mark Hughes watches on during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Manchester United on September 9, 2017
 Ryan Shawcross of Stoke City during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Stoke City at St James' Park on October 31, 2015 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Diego Simeone gestures during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
 Everton's Oumar Niasse introduces himself to the crowd on the pitch before the match between Everton and Newcastle United at Goodison Park on February 3, 2016
 Everton striker Wayne Rooney celebrates scoring during his side's Europa League clash with Apollon Limassol at Goodison Park on September 28, 2017
Marco Silva watches on during the Premier League game between Watford and West Ham United on November 19, 2017
 Ben Watson celebrates with Troy Deeney and Odion Ighalo during the game between Watford and Man City on January 2, 2016
 Marco Silva watches on during the Premier League game between Watford and West Ham United on November 19, 2017
Ben Watson celebrates with Troy Deeney and Odion Ighalo during the game between Watford and Man City on January 2, 2016
 Virgil van Dijk warms up prior to the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on September 16, 2017
 Mauricio Pellegrino observes the action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Watford on September 9, 2017
Ben Watson celebrates with Troy Deeney and Odion Ighalo during the game between Watford and Man City on January 2, 2016
 Marko Arnautovic in action for West Ham United in a 2017-18 Premier League match
 Claude Puel watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
