Stoke City, Everton interested in Ighalo?

Four Premier League clubs including Stoke City and Everton are allegedly interested in signing former Watford striker Odion Ighalo.

The Stoke Sentinel reports that the Potters are the current frontrunners for the Nigerian's signature, with Southampton and West Ham United also taking notice.

Ighalo was part of the Hornets team that earned promotion to the Premier League in 2015, and formed a fruitful partnership in the top flight with fellow forward Troy Deeney, scoring 15 times in his first season.

The 28-year-old moved to Chinese side Changchun Yatai last season, however, after scoring only one goal in 17 appearances, and the report says that Stoke are now keen on securing Ighalo an English return.

Everton, who lost Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United in the summer, attempted to sign Olivier Giroud from Arsenal to improve their goalscoring potential, but the Toffees have since relied on the services of Senegalese forward Oumar Niasse.