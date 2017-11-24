Mark Hughes backs Ryan Giggs for Wales job

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes backs former Manchester United teammate Ryan Giggs to take over the Wales national side.
Friday, November 24, 2017

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has backed former Manchester United teammate Ryan Giggs to take over the Wales national side.

The Welsh FA are currently in the hunt for a new manager after Chris Coleman quit the role last week in order to take over at Championship strugglers Sunderland.

A number of candidates for the role have already emerged, including Tony Pulis, Craig Bellamy and Giggs, who has been out of work since stepping down as Manchester United assistant in 2016.

"I did mention Ryan Giggs just from personal experience and obviously I got the Welsh manager's job as a young manager at that stage," said Hughes, who was in charge of Wales from 1999 to 2004 in his first managerial role.

"I know from me, in terms of developing as a manager and understanding what was required, the Welsh job was fantastic in that regard.

"I think given Ryan's standing in the game, I think he's an obvious candidate. He wants to stay in the game obviously because he's waiting for the right opportunity.

"If I can give him any advice it would be to think seriously about it."

Coleman left Wales having guided them to the semi-finals of Euro 2016 but failing to help them qualify for next summer's World Cup in Russia.

Louis van Gaal and Ryan Giggs look on prior to during the FA Cup fourth-round match between Derby County and Manchester United at iPro Stadium on January 29, 2016
Ryan Giggs celebrates scoring for Manchester United against QPR on February 25, 2013.
 Wales player Craig Bellamy applauds the crowd after his last home appearance after the FIFA 2014 World Cup Qualifier Group D match between Wales and Macedonia at Cardiff City Stadium on October 11, 2013
 Tony Pulis calls the shots during the Premier League game between Manchester City and West Bromwich Albion on April 9, 2016
Mark Hughes watches on during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Manchester United on September 9, 2017
 Ryan Giggs celebrates scoring for Manchester United against QPR on February 25, 2013.
 Ben Watson celebrates with Troy Deeney and Odion Ighalo during the game between Watford and Man City on January 2, 2016
