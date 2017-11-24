Hughes backs Ryan Giggs for Wales job

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes backs former Manchester United teammate Ryan Giggs to take over the Wales national side.

The Welsh FA are currently in the hunt for a new manager after Chris Coleman quit the role last week in order to take over at Championship strugglers Sunderland.

A number of candidates for the role have already emerged, including Tony Pulis, Craig Bellamy and Giggs, who has been out of work since stepping down as Manchester United assistant in 2016.

"I did mention Ryan Giggs just from personal experience and obviously I got the Welsh manager's job as a young manager at that stage," said Hughes, who was in charge of Wales from 1999 to 2004 in his first managerial role.

"I know from me, in terms of developing as a manager and understanding what was required, the Welsh job was fantastic in that regard.

"I think given Ryan's standing in the game, I think he's an obvious candidate. He wants to stay in the game obviously because he's waiting for the right opportunity.

"If I can give him any advice it would be to think seriously about it."

Coleman left Wales having guided them to the semi-finals of Euro 2016 but failing to help them qualify for next summer's World Cup in Russia.