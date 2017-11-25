New Transfer Talk header

Chelsea 'eye Jack Butland as Thibaut Courtois replacement'

Chelsea 'eye Butland as Courtois replacement'
Chelsea reportedly identify Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland as a possible replacement for Thibaut Courtois should the Belgian leave the club.
Assistant Editor
Saturday, November 25, 2017 at 20:51 UK

Chelsea have reportedly identified Jack Butland as a possible replacement for Thibaut Courtois amid continued uncertainty over the Belgian's future.

Courtois's current deal at Stamford Bridge expires in 2019 and the 25-year-old is reportedly wanted by the likes of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

Chelsea are eager to tie the Belgium international down to a new contract, but he has so far refused to put pen to paper and the Daily Mail reports that the Premier League champions have begun to make contingency plans as a result.

Stoke City goalkeeper Butland is reportedly top of their list as a potential replacement, despite being limited to only 16 Premier League appearances since March 2016 due to injury.

However, the Potters are likely to command a significant fee for the 24-year-old, refusing to entertain bids below the £30m Everton paid for Jordan Pickford during the summer.

Chelsea were interested in Butland back in 2013 while he was still at Birmingham City, but the England international chose instead to join Stoke in order to play first-team football.

England goalkeeper Joe Hart in action during his side's World Cup qualifying clash with Slovakia on September 4, 2017
Your Comments
