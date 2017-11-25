Nov 25, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
2-1
StokeStoke City
Loftus-Cheek (56'), Sako (92')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Shaqiri (53')

Result: Crystal Palace leave it late to beat Stoke City

Crystal Palace come from behind to pick up only their second win of the season at the expense of Stoke City courtesy of goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Bakary Sako.
By , Assistant Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, November 25, 2017 at 17:35 UK

Crystal Palace have come from behind to pick up only their second win of the season courtesy of a 2-1 triumph over Stoke City at Selhurst Park.

Xherdan Shaqiri gave the visitors the lead early in the second half, but the league's bottom club quickly responded through Ruben Loftus-Cheek's first goal for the club.

It looked as though both sides would be forced to settle for a point, but Roy Hodgson's side struck through Bakary Sako in the second minute of stoppage time to rescue a much-needed victory for the Eagles.

Joe Allen and Luka Milivojevic in action during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Stoke City on November 25, 2017© Offside

The first big chance of the contest fell to the home side when Wilfried Zaha teed up Loftus-Cheek, but his effort was blocked before it could trouble stand-in Stoke keeper Lee Grant.

Clear chances were few and far between in the opening 45 minutes, though, and Shaqiri was the next to come close shortly after the half-hour mark with a curling effort which went wide of the target.

Palace perhaps should have broken the deadlock five minutes later when the ball rebounded to James McArthur, but the midfielder was denied from point-blank range by Grant as the two sides went into the break still goalless.

Christian Benteke continued his recovery from injury as a half-time sub and almost made a quick impact when his strike hit the side-netting, although just a minute later Stoke were the team celebrating with the opening goal of the contest.

Shaqiri collected the ball on the right flank before weaving his way inside and firing his finish past Wayne Hennessey into the bottom corner to cap off a fine solo effort.

The Potters' lead lasted just three minutes, though, as Loftus-Cheek opened his Palace account in timely fashion to restore parity, smuggling his finish in at the near post after Andros Townsend's deep cross had gone all the way through to him.

Both sides pushed for the winner in the closing stages, with Benteke nodding one chance straight at Grant before Jese Rodriguez drilled an effort just wide following a knockdown from Peter Crouch.

Ryan Shawcross could then only divert the ball away from the Palace goal from point-blank range with just three minutes remaining of normal time, and that proved to be a pivotal moment in the game as Palace scored the winner in the 92nd minute.

Another cross from the left went all the way through to the back post and this time Yohan Cabaye was waiting to drill an effort towards goal. The Frenchman saw his strike hit the upright, but the ball bounced kindly for Sako to apply the finishing touch and send Selhurst Park into raptures.

The result sees Palace close the gap on safety to just three points courtesy of what is now a four-match unbeaten streak at home, whereas Stoke slump to 15th in the table with only three points separating them from the relegation zone.

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on October 22, 2016
Read Next:
Hodgson expecting Zaha interest
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Xherdan Shaqiri, Roy Hodgson, Bakary Sako, Wilfried Zaha, Lee Grant, James McArthur, Christian Benteke, Wayne Hennessey, Andros Townsend, Jese Rodriguez, Peter Crouch, Ryan Shawcross, Yohan Cabaye, Football, Football
Your Comments
More Crystal Palace News
Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates getting the equaliser during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Chelsea on January 31, 2017
This weekend's biggest games in world football
 Joe Allen and Luka Milivojevic in action during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Stoke City on November 25, 2017
Result: Crystal Palace leave it late to beat Stoke City
 Mark Hughes watches on during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Manchester United on September 9, 2017
Stoke City boss Mark Hughes: 'Crystal Palace will go on a run'
Team News: Stoke unchanged against PalacePalace, West Ham 'eye Harry Arter'Hodgson expecting Zaha interestHodgson hints at goalkeeper signingHodgson: 'We need more than a magic wand'
Oumar Niasse handed two-match banPalace to announce Selhurst Park expansionReport: Van Aanholt on Man City wishlistUnsworth "delighted" with Palace drawRoy Hodgson: 'I'm bitterly disappointed'
> Crystal Palace Homepage
More Crystal Palace News
Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates getting the equaliser during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Chelsea on January 31, 2017
This weekend's biggest games in world football
 Joe Allen and Luka Milivojevic in action during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Stoke City on November 25, 2017
Result: Crystal Palace leave it late to beat Stoke City
 Mark Hughes watches on during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Manchester United on September 9, 2017
Stoke City boss Mark Hughes: 'Crystal Palace will go on a run'
Team News: Stoke unchanged against PalacePalace, West Ham 'eye Harry Arter'Hodgson expecting Zaha interestHodgson hints at goalkeeper signingHodgson: 'We need more than a magic wand'
Oumar Niasse handed two-match banPalace to announce Selhurst Park expansionReport: Van Aanholt on Man City wishlistUnsworth "delighted" with Palace drawRoy Hodgson: 'I'm bitterly disappointed'
> Crystal Palace Homepage
More Stoke City News
Joe Allen and Luka Milivojevic in action during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Stoke City on November 25, 2017
Result: Crystal Palace leave it late to beat Stoke City
 A general view of the stadium before the Barclays Premier League match between Stoke City and Manchester City at Britannia Stadium on February 11, 2015
Stoke City 'plot move for Ghana right-back'
 Mark Hughes watches on during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Manchester United on September 9, 2017
Stoke City boss Mark Hughes: 'Crystal Palace will go on a run'
Team News: Stoke unchanged against PalaceCrouch to be offered new deal 'soon'Hughes backs Ryan Giggs for Wales jobStoke City, Everton interested in Ighalo?Hughes: 'We have to be happy with result'
Shawcross: "It probably was a penalty"Peter Crouch sets PL subs recordResult: Brighton fight back to draw with StokeTeam News: Peter Crouch remains on Stoke benchHughes: 'Hughton deserves more credit'
> Stoke City Homepage
More Stoke City News
Joe Allen and Luka Milivojevic in action during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Stoke City on November 25, 2017
Result: Crystal Palace leave it late to beat Stoke City
 A general view of the stadium before the Barclays Premier League match between Stoke City and Manchester City at Britannia Stadium on February 11, 2015
Stoke City 'plot move for Ghana right-back'
 Mark Hughes watches on during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Manchester United on September 9, 2017
Stoke City boss Mark Hughes: 'Crystal Palace will go on a run'
Team News: Stoke unchanged against PalaceCrouch to be offered new deal 'soon'Hughes backs Ryan Giggs for Wales jobStoke City, Everton interested in Ighalo?Hughes: 'We have to be happy with result'
Shawcross: "It probably was a penalty"Peter Crouch sets PL subs recordResult: Brighton fight back to draw with StokeTeam News: Peter Crouch remains on Stoke benchHughes: 'Hughton deserves more credit'
> Stoke City Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
Segunda Division
2.Bundesliga
Serie B
Ligue 2
Australian A-League
Belgian Pro League
Greek Superleague
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Russian Premier League
Turkish Super Lig
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd139222862229
3Chelsea1382323101326
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs1373321101124
5Liverpool136522417723
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford136342221121
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton134451314-116
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Leicester CityLeicester133551719-214
12Bournemouth134271114-314
13Newcastle UnitedNewcastle134271117-614
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke133461626-1013
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom132561019-911
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham132471226-1410
19Swansea CitySwansea13238715-89
20Crystal Palace13229825-178
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 