Nov 25, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Selhurst Park
Attendance: 23,723
Crystal Palace
2-1
StokeStoke City
Loftus-Cheek (56'), Sako (92')
Tomkins (84')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Shaqiri (53')
Wimmer (63')

Roy Hodgson: 'Crystal Palace have turned things around enormously'

Hodgson: 'Palace have turned it around'
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson believes that his side's dramatic 2-1 win over Stoke City is overdue reward for their improvement in recent weeks.
Last Updated: Saturday, November 25, 2017 at 22:08 UK

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has claimed that his side have "turned things around enormously" during his time at the club following this afternoon's dramatic win over Stoke City.

The two sides appeared to be heading for a draw at Selhurst Park until Mamadou Sakho swept home a 92nd-minute winner to secure only a second league triumph of the season for the Eagles.

The victory also leaves Palace just three points adrift of safety, and Hodgson believes that it is overdue reward for the team's improvement in recent weeks.

"When you talk about turning things around, that happened five or six games ago," he told reporters.

"We've turned things around enormously and given some very good performances but we haven't always been rewarded with the victories.

"I don't want to say that this is the catalyst for lots and lots of victories. What it means is that we know what we've got to do for the next 25 games."

Palace are now unbeaten in their last four Premier League games at home, where all eight of their points have come this season.

Will Crystal Palace avoid relegation this season?

Yes
No
Yes
75.0%
No
25.0%
Wilfried Zaha celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Chelsea on October 14, 2017
View our homepages for Roy Hodgson, Mamadou Sakho, Football
