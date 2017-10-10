Team News: Three changes for France

France boss Didier Deschamps makes three changes to his starting XI ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Belarus.

France boss Didier Deschamps has made three changes to the team that claimed a 1-0 win over Bulgaria on Saturday night ahead of Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against Belarus.

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante is injured, while Paris Saint-Germain attacker Kylian Mbappe and Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette drop to the bench at the Stade de France.

Kingsley Coman, Olivier Giroud and Thomas Lemar are drafted into the starting XI in a 4-4-2 formation for the home side, who keep the same back five from the clash in Bulgaria.

For Belarus, BATE Borisov midfielder Ihar Stasevich captains the visitors on his 33rd international appearance, while Nancy goalkeeper Syarhey Chernik starts between the sticks.

Dinamo Minsk's Anton Saroka will lead the line on just his fourth international appearance.

A victory for France would see them top Group A, while a draw or defeat would open the door for second-placed Sweden to top the standings.

France: Lloris, Sidibe, Varane, Umtiti, Digne, Coman, Tolisso, Matuidi, Lemar, Griezmann, Giroud

Belarus: Chernik, Dragun, Matveichik, Yanushkevich, Volodko, Politevich, Stasevich, Saroka, Kovalev, Karnitski, Korzun

