Lloris: 'Mbappe can make big difference'

France captain Hugo Lloris has claimed that Kylian Mbappe is capable of turning games around, but insists that the forward needs to be given time to find his feet.

The 18-year-old's scintillating form for Monaco last season earned him a move to Paris Saint-Germain, which will go from loan to permanent at the end of the season.

Mbappe has made five appearances in Les Bleus' World Cup qualifying campaign, scoring one goal in the process and featured in the team's 1-0 triumph over Bulgaria on Saturday.

Didier Deschamps's side need to beat Belarus this evening in order to top Group A, but if they draw, then Sweden could sneak in if they overcome the Netherlands.

"Mbappe needs to keep up with the French team. It's hard to judge a player's performance in the game against Bulgaria," the Daily Mail quotes Lloris as saying.

"It was more of a fight. It's hard to talk about the performance of a single player. The team fought, and we were in the duel and we won this game in a difficult way. Kylian should not be held entirely responsible.

"He's a young player, even if he's very talented. He still has time to make the next steps. He can rely on his talent because he is able to make a difference in the big moments."

France are unbeaten in their last three qualifiers.