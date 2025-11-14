France reveal that Real Madrid attacker Kylian Mbappe has withdrawn from the squad ahead of Sunday's 2026 World Cup qualification fixture with Azerbaijan.

France have revealed that Real Madrid attacker Kylian Mbappe has withdrawn from the squad ahead of Sunday's 2026 World Cup qualification fixture with Azerbaijan.

Mbappe scored twice in France's 4-0 success over Ukraine on Thursday, with the result seeing Didier Deschamps' side secure their spot at next summer's tournament with a game to spare.

Eduardo Camavinga was not involved in the clash with Ukraine and has since withdrawn from the squad due to a hamstring issue, and he has now been joined by Real Madrid teammate Mbappe.

Mbappe is suffering with inflammation in his ankle and will now undergo tests upon returning to his club.

According to ESPN, neither France nor Real Madrid are concerned by the issue, and the attacker is expected to be involved in his club side's next match against Elche on November 23.

Mbappe withdraws from France squad due to ankle issue

Mbappe scored his 399th and 400th senior career goals for France against Ukraine, and he will lead the country's challenge for the 2026 World Cup.

The 26-year-old has been in incredible form for Real Madrid during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring 18 goals and registering two assists in 16 appearances in all competitions.

Mbappe has 13 goals and two assists in 12 La Liga outings, while he has managed five goals in four appearances in the Champions League this term.

Real Madrid, as mentioned, will be back in La Liga action against Elche on November 23, before heading to Olympiacos in the Champions League three days later.

November finishes with a trip to Girona in La Liga, before league games against Athletic Bilbao and Celta Vigo at the start of December ahead of a clash with Manchester City in the Champions League.

How long could Mbappe be out?

If Mbappe is dealing with some minor inflammation, then that should settle in the coming days, allowing him to return to training with Real Madrid next week ahead of the Elche fixture.

However, a grade one issue could mean one to two weeks on the sidelines, while a grade two would see him miss three to six weeks, potentially ruling out for the remainder of 2025.

A grade three is the most serious, and that could take as long as six months to recover from, although it would be very surprising if that issue was confirmed for Mbappe.