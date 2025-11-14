What Camavinga's France withdrawal means for Real Madrid

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga withdraws from the France squad ahead of Sunday's 2026 World Cup qualification fixture against Azerbaijan.

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has withdrawn from the France squad ahead of Sunday's 2026 World Cup qualification fixture against Azerbaijan.

The 23-year-old was not involved in France's 4-0 win over Ukraine on Thursday, with the midfielder believed to be dealing with pain in his hamstring.

The Blues had been hopeful that Camavinga would recover in time to take on Azerbaijan this weekend, but the decision has been made to allow the midfielder to return to his club.

According to journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Camavinga will now return to Madrid to undergo an assessment, but Los Blancos are not overly concerned when it comes to a problem which has been described as 'minor'.

Camavinga has made 11 appearances for Real Madrid during the 2025-26 campaign, including eight outings in Spain's top flight, while he has also featured three times in the Champions League.

France's four-goal success over Ukraine last time out saw them secure qualification for the 2026 World Cup, and the national side will be viewed among the favourites to triumph next year.

As a result, it made little sense to risk Camavinga against Azerbaijan, and he will now make his way back to Real Madrid to be assessed, but there are no genuine fears from his club.

Los Blancos will be back in La Liga action against Elche on November 23, and the expectation is that the midfielder will be available for that contest.

Real Madrid will then face Olympiacos in the Champions League and Girona in La Liga before the end of the month; December opens for Xabi Alonso's side against Athletic Bilbao.

Real Madrid injury situation explained: Which players are sidelined for Los Blancos?

Real Madrid were missing four players through injury for their last match against Rayo Vallecano, with Dani Carvajal, Franco Mastantuono, Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouameni on the sidelines.

Tchouameni and Mastantuono are both expected to be back before the end of the month, but Carvajal and Rudiger will not be available for selection until the latter stages of the year.

David Alaba was back in the squad against Rayo last time out after recovering from a calf issue, and head coach Xabi Alonso will be hoping that he receives a clean bill of health from the latest round of international fixtures.