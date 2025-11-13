Kylian Mbappe scored his 400th career goal on Thursday as France qualified for the 2026 World Cup with a 4-0 win over Ukraine at the Parc des Princes.

Les Blues came into this game knowing that three points would be enough to see them confirm their place at next summer's tournament, but they were initially frustrated by a valiant Blue and Yellow defence.

Didier Deschamps's men managed 10 shots in the first half, but only three were on target, as Benfica shot-stopper Anatoliy Trubin sought to deny the hosts.

That being said, Serhiy Rebrov's side were under pressure for the entire 45 and failed to produce a single shot of their own, either on or off target.

The second half was an entirely different story, and after Mbappe's 55th-minute penalty opened the floodgates, France turned their control of possession into meaningful chances.

Michael Olise doubled the hosts' lead around 15 minutes from time after some fine work from N'Golo Kante, before Mbappe notched his landmark 400th goal moments later to make it 3-0.

Liverpool frontman Hugo Ekitike - who came into this game in the midst of a dry spell - then topped off the win with a fourth that was started by himself with a powerful dribble from behind the halfway line, and finished with a low effort under the goalkeeper.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

France booked their ticket to North America on Thursday with what ended up being an impressive 4-0 triumph, though they were made to wait for the breakthrough.

Mbappe proved to be the catalyst once again as he notched his 399th and 400th goals for club and country, as well as assisting Ekitike late on.

The attacking talent at Deschamps's disposal is sure to make Les Blues a serious threat once again at the 2026 World Cup, and they will be one of the favourites to lift the trophy next summer.

As for Ukraine, they may have lost by four goals, but they stifled the hosts for the entirety of the first half and goalkeeper Trubin can take some solace from his performance.

The Blue and Yellow are still in with a chance of making the playoffs, though they are currently third behind Iceland on goal difference, a figure that was seriously damaged by the 4-0 scoreline.

FRANCE VS. UKRAINE HIGHLIGHTS

41st min: Anatoliy Trubin (Ukraine) save

After being stifled for the majority of the first half, Bradley Barcola cuts inside from the left and curls an effort towards the far post, but Trubin is equal to it and tips his strike onto the post.

55th min: France 1-0 Ukraine (Kylian Mbappe)

With their qualification hopes at stake, Mbappe steps up to net his 399th career goal with a composed panenka penalty high into the middle of the net as Trubin dives to the bottom-right.

71st min: Hugo Ekitike (France) hits post

Just moments after being substituted on for Barcola, Ekitike makes a great run behind the Ukrainian backline but sees his poked effort bounce off the post.

76th min: France 2-0 Ukraine (Michael Olise)

Kante intercepts a sloppy pass on the edge of the box from the Yellow and Blue defence, and after receiving possession back, he picks out Olise near the penalty spot with a first-time ball.

The Bayern man then takes one touch and turns on the spot before rifling a quickfire side-footed strike low into the left-hand side of the net.

83rd min: France 3-0 Ukraine (Kylian Mbappe)

Mbappe dribbles forward on the left flank before playing a pass through to Ekitike, and after the number nine hits the ball against Trubin, Los Blancos' talisman finishes his 400th career goal into an empty net.

88th min: France 4-0 Ukraine (Hugo Ekitike)

The Liverpool striker picks up the ball behind the halfway line and carries it all the way to the edge of the Ukraine box with a powerful dribble, and after playing a one-two with Mbappe, he produces a fine first-time finish under the goalkeeper.

MAN OF THE MATCH - KYLIAN MBAPPE

Since bursting onto the scene as a teenager at Monaco, Mbappe has always been a difference maker for club and country, and tonight was no different.

Now 26 years old, Mbappe's 399th and 400th goals helped to qualify France for the 2026 World Cup, not to mention that he assisted Ekitike's fourth.

FRANCE VS. UKRAINE MATCH STATS

Possession: France 71%-29% Ukraine

Shots: France 25-1 Ukraine

Shots on target: France 10-0 Ukraine

Corners: France 7-0 Ukraine

Fouls: France 9-10 Ukraine

WHAT NEXT?

Now-qualified France will travel to take on Azerbaijan in their final group D game on Sunday, while Ukraine will face Iceland on the same day hoping to qualify for the playoff.



