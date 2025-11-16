France complete a 3-1 comeback against Azerbaijan at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium on Sunday, finishing unbeaten on top of UEFA group D in World Cup qualifying.

Milli komanda got off to a shock start when Renat Dadasov opened the scoring with just four minutes on the clock, guiding the ball beyond Les Bleus goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier, who was making his national-team debut.

However, Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta stuck back less than 15 minutes later after an exceptional cross from Malo Gusto, who also saw a strike deflected into the back of the net off of Christopher Nkunku, only for it to be ruled out for handball.

Didier Deschamps's side did not have to wait long to get ahead either, as Khephren Thuram picked out Gusto with a highlight-reel pass, before the right-back found Akliouche for a tap in at the back post.

Unfortunately for caretaker manager Aykhan Abbasov, Azerbaijan then fell further behind after shot-stopper Shahrudin Mahammadaliyev failed to catch a cross and subsequently scored an own goal when trying to compensate for his initial mistake.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

France confirmed their place at the World Cup by thrashing Ukraine last time out, and Deschamps opted to make a host of changes for this game as a result.

For example, Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate - who recently spoke on his contract situation with the Premier League champions - captained Les Blues, Paris Saint-Germain shot-stopper Chevalier made his debut and Hugo Ekitike started on the left, with Mateta up top.

Regardless, the visitors' impressive display showcased the depth of their squad once again, and the talent at their disposal across the pitch is sure to make them a serious challenger at next summer's tournament.

As for Azerbaijan, they finished bottom of group D with just one point to their name, though Dadasov's opener and the exhilaration that followed - however short lived - will be remembered as Milli komanda's first-ever goal against France.

AZERBAIJAN VS. FRANCE HIGHLIGHTS

4th min: Azerbaijan 1-0 France (Renat Dadasov)

After winning control of possession in midfield, Ceyhun Nuriyev plays the ball to Rahman Dasdamirov on the left-flank, and the wing-back picks out Dadashov at the near post for simple finish.

Azerbaijan score their first-ever goal against France!

17th min: Azerbaijan 1-1 France (Jean-Philippe Mateta)

Akliouche plays the ball down the right flank to Gusto, who accelerates towards the touchline and digs out an excellent cross to Mateta, who leaps highest in the centre of the six-yard box to head home the equaliser.

24th min: Christopher Nkunku (France) disallowed goal - handball

30th min: Azerbaijan 1-2 France (Maghnes Akliouche)

Theo Hernandez gives the ball to Thuram on the left flank, and the Juventus midfielder pulls off an incredible pass from deep to find Gusto near the back post, from where the Chelsea star squares a volleyed cross to Akliouche, who taps in from close range.

42nd min: Khephren Thuram (France) disallowed goal - handball

45th min: Azerbaijan 1-3 France (Shahrudin Mahammadaliyev own goal)

Mahammadaliyev fails to deal with a corner from Akliouche, and after the ball bounces off Thuram, the Azerbaijan goalkeeper tries to make amends for his error with the cross but ends up hitting the deflection into his own net.

MAN OF THE MATCH - MALO GUSTO

The Chelsea right-back was arguably caught out for Azerbaijan's opener, but he was undoubtedly the driving force behind Les Bleus' comeback.

Assisting both the equaliser and the goal that put the visitors in front, as well as having a strike of his own unfortunately ruled out, Gusto imposed himself on the game and stood out in a much-changed XI.

AZERBAIJAN VS. FRANCE MATCH STATS

Possession: Azerbaijan 26%-74% France

Shots: Azerbaijan 2-17 France

Shots on target: Azerbaijan 1-4 France

Corners: Azerbaijan 1-8 France

Fouls: Azerbaijan 10-12 France

WHAT NEXT?

Azerbaijan have missed out on qualification for the World Cup once again, but they will hope that they can have better luck making the 2028 European Championships.

Meanwhile, France will be one of the favourites for the 2026 World Cup, and the depth and talent within their squad should take Les Bleus far in North America.



