Sports Mole looks at how France could line up for Sunday evening's World Cup 2026 qualifier with Azerbaijan.

France could be set to hand Hugo Ekitike a starting position over Kylian Mbappe for their World Cup 2026 qualifier in Azerbaijan on Sunday evening.

Les Bleus' spot at next year's North American party was secured with a comfortable 4-0 triumph over Ukraine in Paris on Thursday night.

As a result, head coach Didier Deschamps could opt to rotate his side heavily this weekend, allowing some of his fringe players a chance to shine in a competitive fixture.

Netting his first-ever senior goal at international level last time out, Liverpool man Ekitike could replace Mbappe at the top of France's attack.

N'Golo Kante will need a new partner in midfield this time around, with Kouadio Kone of Roma picking up a suspension-inducing yellow card against Ukraine.

There could be a strong Premier League contingent in the backline of the visitors, with Malo Gusto, Ibrahima Konate and William Saliba all targeting spots in the XI.

First-choice goalkeeper Mike Maignan might be rotated out of the side, making room for Paris Saint-Germain's Lucas Chevalier to earn his senior debut on the international stage.

France possible starting lineup: Chevalier; Gusto, Konate, Saliba, L Hernandez; Zaire-Emery, Kante, Nkunku, Cherki, Barcola; Ekitike

No Data Analysis info