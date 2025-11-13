Sports Mole rounds up everything you need to know about how to watch Sunday's World Cup 2026 qualifier between Azerbaijan and France.

Azerbaijan and France will round out their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign when they come together on Sunday evening.

Didier Deschamps' side have confirmed their place in the tournament with a first-placed finish in Group D already assured, while Aykhan Abbasov's side are guaranteed to finish at the bottom of the standings.

Here, Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to tune into the match.

What time does Azerbaijan vs. France kick off?

Azerbaijan against France will kick off at 5pm UK time on Sunday evening.

Where is Azerbaijan vs. France being played?

The contest will take place at the Tofiq Bahramov Republic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan.

How to watch Azerbaijan vs. France in the UK

TV channels

Azerbaijan versus France will not be shown live on a UK television channel.

Online streaming

Amazon Prime Video will be showing the 2026 World Cup qualification fixture between Azerbaijan and France.

Highlights

The official X account for Amazon Prime Video is expected to show the best incidents from the fixture between Azerbaijan and France, including any goals which are scored in the Group D fixture.

What is at stake for Azerbaijan vs. France?

Neither team have any qualification hopes on the line heading into this encounter, with Azerbaijan's elimination and France's qualification already confirmed.

For the hosts, pride is all to be played for when they host France, while the visitors will be looking to round out their Group D qualifying campaign with an undefeated record.

