Nov 23, 2017 at 8.05pm UK at ​Goodison Park
Everton
1-5
AtalantaAtalanta BC
Ramirez Castillo (71')
Williams (43'), Martina (67'), Davies (76'), Calvert-Lewin (90')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Cristante (12', 64'), Gosens (87'), Cornelius (88', 90')

Team News: Nine changes for Everton against Atalanta

© SilverHub
Everton caretaker manager David Unsworth makes nine changes as his side face Atalanta at Goodison Park in the Europa League.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, November 23, 2017 at 19:31 UK

Everton caretaker manager David Unsworth has made nine changes as his side face Atalanta at Goodison Park in the Europa League.

Defenders Jonjoe Kenny and Michael Keane are the only two players to keep their places after last weekend's draw with Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Jordan Pickford is replaced by Joel Robles in goal, while Phil Jagielka and Leighton Baines make way for Cuco Martina and Ashley Williams.

In midfield, Morgan Schneiderlin is absent as he serves a one-match suspension he picked up in the Toffees' 3-0 defeat at Lyon.

Unsworth opts for a front three of Kevin Mirallas, Wayne Rooney and Sandro Ramirez.

Everton: Robles; Kenny, Martina, Keane, Williams; Davies, Baningime, Klaassen; Mirallas, Rooney, Ramierez
Subs: Pickford, Feeney, Gueye, Besic, Vlasic, Lookman, Calvert-Lewin

Atalanta BC: Berisha; Toloi, Palomino, Masiello; Hateboer, Freuler, De Roon, Cristante, Castange; Gomez, Petagna
Subs: Gollini, Gosens, Cornelius, Caldara, Kurtic, Mancini, Ilicic

Follow Sports Mole's live commentary of this game here.

Everton goalkeeper Joel Robles in action during his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
