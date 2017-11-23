Live Commentary: Everton 0-0 Atalanta

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of Everton's Europa League encounter with Atalanta BC at Goodison Park.

David Unsworth is still in caretaker charge of the Toffees following their failure to land Watford boss Marco Silva as the permanent replacement for Ronald Koeman.

Former Everton defender Unsworth will be hoping to strengthen his case to take on the position full time by overseeing their first win in Group E at the fifth attempt.

The Merseysiders cannot qualify for the knockout stages of the competition, while Italian visitors Atalanta have already booked their spot in the last 32.

Make sure you don't miss a minute of the action with our minute-by-minute coverage below.