Nov 23, 2017 at 8.05pm UK at ​Goodison Park
Everton
vs.
AtalantaAtalanta BC
 

Live Commentary: Everton 0-0 Atalanta BC

Live Commentary: Everton 0-0 Atalanta
© SilverHub
Follow live text coverage of Everton's Europa League clash with Italian visitors Atalanta at Goodison Park, courtesy of Sports Mole's minute-by-minute updates.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, November 23, 2017 at 19:15 UK

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of Everton's Europa League encounter with Atalanta BC at Goodison Park.

David Unsworth is still in caretaker charge of the Toffees following their failure to land Watford boss Marco Silva as the permanent replacement for Ronald Koeman.

Former Everton defender Unsworth will be hoping to strengthen his case to take on the position full time by overseeing their first win in Group E at the fifth attempt.

The Merseysiders cannot qualify for the knockout stages of the competition, while Italian visitors Atalanta have already booked their spot in the last 32.

Make sure you don't miss a minute of the action with our minute-by-minute coverage below.


Sort:
Newest
Oldest
Auto-refresh:
On
Off
7.14pmOpportunities have been hard to come by for Nikola Vlasic since the sacking of Ronald Koeman. The young Croatian midfielder is on the bench alongside the likes of Ademola Lookman and Dominic Calvert-Lewin - showing the progress of youth as the Dutchman's one positive legacy.

7.12pmCuco Martina, whose went off with a nasty head injury on his last appearance against Lyon, is asked to do a job at left-back to give Leighton Baines a night off. Phil Jagielka, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Aaron Lennon and the suspended Morgan Schneiderlin are also left out of the squad entirely.

7.10pmNiasse's controversial ban - more on that later - gives Sandro Ramirez a chance to impress. The 22-year-old is yet to score for the Toffees, and this is his first start since Apoel Limassol away in September.

7.08pmJordan Pickford gets his first rest of the season as Joel Robles deputises in goal. There is also another start for 19-year-old Beni Baningime alongside fellow academy graduate Tom Davies in a youthful midfield. Wayne Rooney captains the team having been an unused substitute at Selhurst Park.

7.06pmUnsworth promised a strong side but he has made nine changes from Saturday's 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace. Only Jonjoe Kenny and Michael Keane retain their places, and there is no Oumar Niasse in the squad despite his two-match ban for diving only applying to domestic competition.

7.04pmATALANTA: Team news to follow...
Subs:

7.02pmEVERTON: Robles; Kenny, Martina, Keane, Williams; Davies, Baningime; Klaassen Mirallas, Rooney; Ramirez
Subs: Pickford, Feeney, Gueye, Besic, Vlasic, Lookman, Calvert-Lewin

7.00pmThe red half of Merseyside has already thrown up a European thriller this week and now it is the turn of the blue half as Everton host Atalanta at Goodison Park in the final home game of their miserable Europa League campaign. David Unsworth remains in caretaker charge, so what team has he gone with?

Marco Silva watches on during the Premier League game between Watford and West Ham United on November 19, 2017
Read Next:
Marco Silva shuts down Everton questions
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for David Unsworth, Marco Silva, Ronald Koeman, Davy Klaassen, Wayne Rooney, Oumar Niasse, Jonjoe Kelly, Michael Keane, Football
Your Comments
More Everton News
Everton striker Wayne Rooney celebrates scoring during his side's Europa League clash with Apollon Limassol at Goodison Park on September 28, 2017
Team News: Nine changes for Everton against Atalanta
 Diego Simeone gestures during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Report: Diego Simeone representatives contact Everton
 Interim Toffees boss David Unsworth watches on during the EFL Cup game between Chelsea and Everton on October 25, 2017
Live Commentary: Everton 0-0 Atalanta BC
Stoke City, Everton interested in Ighalo?Marco Silva shuts down Everton questionsEverton turn to RB Leipzig's Ralf Rangnick?Everton 'give up on Watford boss Silva'Bolasie returns to first-team training
Unsworth "disappointed" at Niasse rulingDavid Unsworth vows to pick strong teamUEFA fines Everton after Lyon fan brawlOumar Niasse handed two-match banPreview: Everton vs. Atalanta BC
> Everton Homepage
More Atalanta BC News
Everton striker Wayne Rooney celebrates scoring during his side's Europa League clash with Apollon Limassol at Goodison Park on September 28, 2017
Team News: Nine changes for Everton against Atalanta
 Interim Toffees boss David Unsworth watches on during the EFL Cup game between Chelsea and Everton on October 25, 2017
Live Commentary: Everton 0-0 Atalanta BC
 A general view of Goodison Park at night
Preview: Everton vs. Atalanta BC
Result: Icardi double moves Inter into secondResult: Juventus drop first league pointsResult: Atalanta BC outclass sorry EvertonTeam News: Calvert-Lewin leads Everton lineLive Commentary: Atalanta BC 3-0 Everton - as it happened
Everton handed tough Europa League drawDe Roon slams Boro player "split"De Roon rejoins Atalanta from BoroBoro's De Roon to seal Atalanta return?Petagna: 'Italy Under-21s are feared'
> Atalanta BC Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton124441313016
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke123451524-913
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham122371125-149
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 