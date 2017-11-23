Live Commentary: Everton 0-0 Atalanta

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of Everton's Europa League encounter with Atalanta BC at Goodison Park.
David Unsworth is still in caretaker charge of the Toffees following their failure to land Watford boss Marco Silva as the permanent replacement for Ronald Koeman.
Former Everton defender Unsworth will be hoping to strengthen his case to take on the position full time by overseeing their first win in Group E at the fifth attempt.
The Merseysiders cannot qualify for the knockout stages of the competition, while Italian visitors Atalanta have already booked their spot in the last 32.
Make sure you don't miss a minute of the action with our minute-by-minute coverage below.
7.14pmOpportunities have been hard to come by for Nikola Vlasic since the sacking of Ronald Koeman. The young Croatian midfielder is on the bench alongside the likes of Ademola Lookman and Dominic Calvert-Lewin - showing the progress of youth as the Dutchman's one positive legacy.
7.12pmCuco Martina, whose went off with a nasty head injury on his last appearance against Lyon, is asked to do a job at left-back to give Leighton Baines a night off. Phil Jagielka, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Aaron Lennon and the suspended Morgan Schneiderlin are also left out of the squad entirely.
7.10pmNiasse's controversial ban - more on that later - gives Sandro Ramirez a chance to impress. The 22-year-old is yet to score for the Toffees, and this is his first start since Apoel Limassol away in September.
7.08pmJordan Pickford gets his first rest of the season as Joel Robles deputises in goal. There is also another start for 19-year-old Beni Baningime alongside fellow academy graduate Tom Davies in a youthful midfield. Wayne Rooney captains the team having been an unused substitute at Selhurst Park.
7.06pmUnsworth promised a strong side but he has made nine changes from Saturday's 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace. Only Jonjoe Kenny and Michael Keane retain their places, and there is no Oumar Niasse in the squad despite his two-match ban for diving only applying to domestic competition.
7.04pmATALANTA: Team news to follow...
Subs:
Subs:
7.02pmEVERTON: Robles; Kenny, Martina, Keane, Williams; Davies, Baningime; Klaassen Mirallas, Rooney; Ramirez
Subs: Pickford, Feeney, Gueye, Besic, Vlasic, Lookman, Calvert-Lewin
Subs: Pickford, Feeney, Gueye, Besic, Vlasic, Lookman, Calvert-Lewin
7.00pmThe red half of Merseyside has already thrown up a European thriller this week and now it is the turn of the blue half as Everton host Atalanta at Goodison Park in the final home game of their miserable Europa League campaign. David Unsworth remains in caretaker charge, so what team has he gone with?