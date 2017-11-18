Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde says that people will "calm down" about striker Luis Suarez following his brace in Barca's 3-0 win over Leganes on Saturday.

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has said that people will "calm down" about striker Luis Suarez following his brace in Barca's 3-0 win over Leganes on Saturday.

Suarez took his tally to five goals this term as the unbeaten hosts went seven points clear at the top of La Liga.

The former Liverpool striker promised to return in "spectacular fashion" following the international break, before which he had not scored in five successive games.

"The result was misleading," Valverde told Sky Sports. "Leganes made it difficult for us and had a great game, while there were times when we weren't brilliant.

"Suarez? We need his goals, as well as those of Lionel Messi, Paco Alcacer and others, such as Paulinho. We already know our forwards always relate well with our opponent's goal and that sooner or later, the goals will come.

"Now people will calm down about Suarez. We'll see what happens next."

Spanish rivals Real Madrid failed to keep up the pace with Barcelona as they drew 0-0 with city rivals Atletico.