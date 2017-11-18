Nov 18, 2017 at 3.15pm UK at ​Estadio Municipal de Butarque (Leganés)
Leganes
0-3
Barcelona

Siovas (72')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Suarez (28', 60'), Paulinho (90')
Pique (29'), Suarez (53')

Esterno Valverde: 'Now people will calm down about Luis Suarez'

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde says that people will "calm down" about striker Luis Suarez following his brace in Barca's 3-0 win over Leganes on Saturday.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, November 19, 2017 at 09:52 UK

Suarez took his tally to five goals this term as the unbeaten hosts went seven points clear at the top of La Liga.

The former Liverpool striker promised to return in "spectacular fashion" following the international break, before which he had not scored in five successive games.

"The result was misleading," Valverde told Sky Sports. "Leganes made it difficult for us and had a great game, while there were times when we weren't brilliant.

"Suarez? We need his goals, as well as those of Lionel Messi, Paco Alcacer and others, such as Paulinho. We already know our forwards always relate well with our opponent's goal and that sooner or later, the goals will come.

"Now people will calm down about Suarez. We'll see what happens next."

Spanish rivals Real Madrid failed to keep up the pace with Barcelona as they drew 0-0 with city rivals Atletico.

Ernesto Valverde head coach of Athletic Bilbao during the first leg of UEFA Champions League qualifying play-offs round match between SSC Napoli and Athletic Club on August 19, 2014
Your Comments
Athletic Bilbao's coach Ernesto Valverde looks on during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club Bilbao at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on April 20, 2014
Athletic Bilbao's coach Ernesto Valverde looks on during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club Bilbao at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on April 20, 2014
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona1211103342934
2Valencia1183030111927
3Real Madrid127322291324
4Atletico MadridAtletico126601661024
5Sevilla127141412222
6Villarreal116231811720
7Real Sociedad125342522318
8Real Betis115242120117
9Leganes12525911-217
10Getafe124441914516
11GironaGirona124441417-316
12Celta Vigo124262319414
13Espanyol11344913-413
14Levante112631215-312
15Athletic Bilbao113261115-411
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo113261320-711
17EibarEibar11227625-198
18AlavesAlaves122010620-146
19Las PalmasLas Palmas11209828-206
20Malaga11119623-174
