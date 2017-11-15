Paulinho: 'Neymar, Messi key in move'

Brazil midfielder Paulinho reveals that Neymar and Lionel Messi were both key in him moving to Barcelona in the summer.

Paulinho joined the Spanish giants from Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande ahead of the new La Liga season.

The 29-year-old has impressed in the early stages of his career with Barca, and has revealed the importance of Neymar and Messi in him switching to Camp Nou.

"During negotiations, Neymar told me to join the club because I would be happy and I would like it," Paulinho told Globoesporte. "He encouraged me and tried to ensure the deal was come quickly and despite the fact he was leaving, was persuasive in my decision.

"We have started the season really well and that helps, I'm aiming to improve every day and our current run of form helps. During a match with Argentina, he (Messi) came towards me and said 'Come to Barcelona', then I looked at him and said 'If you want me to come, I will'."

Paulinho was a part of the Brazil team that drew 0-0 with England in Tuesday night's international friendly at Wembley.