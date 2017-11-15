Suarez: 'Barcelona trying to sell me'

Spain attacker Denis Suarez admits that he feels as if Barcelona are trying to sell him against his wishes.

Denis Suarez has accused Barcelona of trying to sell him against his wishes.

Suarez managed just three goals in 32 appearances for Barcelona last term, and the Spain international has only started two La Liga matches for the Catalan giants this season.

Napoli were strongly linked with the 23-year-old during the summer, but it is understood that the attacker rejected the chance to speak with the Italian side.

Suarez has revealed that he is desperate to stay at Barcelona, but feels like his club are trying to sell him.

"My dream is to spend many more years at Barcelona," Denis told El Mundo Deportivo. "I have no intention of leaving, just like I have always said – I have rejected offers and approaches from other clubs.

"I feel like, for whatever reason, the club or representatives are perhaps leaving open the possibility of me leaving but this is not my intention.

"For me it seems like I am put on the market when we approach transfer windows even though I have made it very clear I do not want to. This is just a feeling I have, and do not want to discuss it in any further detail."

Suarez has managed two goals and two assists in La Liga this season despite his lack of football.