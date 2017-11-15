Messi signs new Barcelona contract?

New Transfer Talk header

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi signs a new deal at the club, according to La Liga's president Javier Tebas.
Barcelona forward Lionel Messi has signed a new deal at the club, according to La Liga's president Javier Tebas.

The Argentine was reportedly offered a lifetime contract at the Nou Camp in October according to Barcelona CEO Oscar Grau, after signing a four-year extension in July.

Questions still remain, however, as to whether Messi has signed any of the relevant paperwork.

"Messi has a contract which has been renewed," Tebas told reporters. "Contracts are official when they are signed and not when it is announced that they have signed.

"Messi has signed with Barcelona, if I have not been lied to, he has signed."

The 30-year-old, who is the club's all-time leading goalscorer, did not feature in Argentina's 4-2 defeat to Nigeria on Tuesday.

