Jonny Evans to undergo groin scan

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis hints that Jonny Evans could be a doubt for Northern Ireland's World Cup qualifying playoffs due to a groin injury.

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis has revealed that Jonny Evans will undergo a scan on his groin after picking up an injury during his side's 1-0 defeat at the hands of Southampton this evening.

The 29-year-old lasted a little more than half an hour at St Mary's before limping off to be replaced by Allan Nyom, leaving him as a doubt for Northern Ireland's World Cup qualifying playoffs against Switzerland next month.

The severity of the injury is not yet known, but Pulis hinted that he fears Evans may face a while on the sidelines with the playoffs just 19 days away.

"Jonny's (injury is his) groin, so we're not sure until we scan it tomorrow," he told reporters,

"Obviously everyone in Northern Ireland will be a little bit concerned about Jonny, and we are a little bit concerned."

Northern Ireland host Switzerland in their first playoff on November 9 before playing the return leg three days later.