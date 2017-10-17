World Cup 2014 section header

World Cup

Michael O'Neill: "We're good enough"

Michael O'Neill:
© AFP
Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill says that he is convinced that his side can pull off a shock against Switzerland in the World Cup playoffs.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at 14:04 UK

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill has insisted that his side are "good enough" to defeat Switzerland and earn qualification for next summer's World Cup.

Today's playoff draw pitted the smallest nation in the hat against the three-time quarter-finalists, who lost out on automatic qualification to Portugal on goal difference.

The Swiss won nine of their 10 qualifying games, only tasting defeat on a dramatic final day, but O'Neill is adamant that his side are capable of pulling off a shock against the heavy favourites.

"We knew it was going to be difficult," he told reporters. "We're pleased with the draw, pleased to miss Italy and Croatia in particular. They will be a formidable opponent to overcome, it's important to get something positive from the home leg, and then go away and look for an away goal.

"It's a game I believe we can win over 180 minutes. Switzerland had a great campaign, they won nine out of 10, but I think their group was one of the easier groups, no disrespect to the nations that finished below them.

"We've played some very good games recently, particularly against Germany, and that will prepare us well for what lies ahead. We take a lot from that.

"We know we'll have to be at our best but we believe we're good enough to do that. The most important thing is we don't concede an away goal. We'll be prepared for Belfast. We've only lost one game there in four years."

O'Neill's side are looking to qualify for the tournament for the first time in 32 years.

Fans of Northern Ireland during the Euro 2016 Group C match against Ukraine on June 16, 2016
Read Next:
NI to face Switzerland in WC playoffs
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Michael O'Neill, Football
Your Comments
More Northern Ireland News
Michael O'Neill during the Euro 2016 Group C match between Ukraine and Northern Ireland on July 16, 2016
Michael O'Neill: "We're good enough"
 Fans of Northern Ireland during the Euro 2016 Group C match against Ukraine on June 16, 2016
Northern Ireland to face Switzerland in World Cup playoffs
 Interim manager Gareth Southgate watches on during England training on October 4, 2016
England move into 12th place in FIFA World Rankings
England in top tier of Nations LeagueWorld Cup 2018: Who has qualified?Evans: 'Achievement hasn't sunk in yet'Michael O'Neill confident of progressingO'Neill: "I feel sorry for Scotland"
Norwood hails "wonderful journey" with NIO'Neill not leaving playoff spot to chanceO'Neill taking positives from Germany defeatResult: Clinical Germany see off Northern IrelandNI boss O'Neill: 'Germany not invincible'
> Northern Ireland Homepage
More Switzerland News
Michael O'Neill during the Euro 2016 Group C match between Ukraine and Northern Ireland on July 16, 2016
Michael O'Neill: "We're good enough"
 Fans of Northern Ireland during the Euro 2016 Group C match against Ukraine on June 16, 2016
Northern Ireland to face Switzerland in World Cup playoffs
 Andre Silva celebrates the second during the World Cup qualifier between Portugal and Switzerland on October 10, 2017
Result: Portugal beat Switzerland to earn automatic passage to World Cup finals
Team News: Cristiano Ronaldo returns for PortugalLive Commentary: Portugal 2-0 Switzerland - as it happenedResult: Portugal lose in SwitzerlandShaqiri: 'Xhaka will recover from pen miss'Result: Poland reach last eight on penalties
Team News: Changes made for Switzerland, PolandLive Commentary: Switzerland 1-1 (4-5 on penalties) Poland - as it happenedEuro 2016 last-16 fixtures revealedPuma explains Swiss shirt rip reasonsResult: Switzerland through with France draw
> Switzerland Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City87102942522
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd86202121920
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs85211551017
4Watford84311313015
5Chelsea8413138513
6Arsenal84131210213
7Burnley834186213
8Liverpool83411312113
9Newcastle UnitedNewcastle832398111
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom824279-210
11Southampton823379-29
12Huddersfield TownHuddersfield823359-49
13Swansea CitySwansea822458-38
14Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton8224610-48
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham8224814-68
16Everton8224513-88
17Stoke CityStoke8224918-98
18Leicester CityLeicester81341013-36
19Bournemouth8116412-84
20Crystal Palace8107218-163
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 