Michael O'Neill: "We're good enough"

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill has insisted that his side are "good enough" to defeat Switzerland and earn qualification for next summer's World Cup.

Today's playoff draw pitted the smallest nation in the hat against the three-time quarter-finalists, who lost out on automatic qualification to Portugal on goal difference.

The Swiss won nine of their 10 qualifying games, only tasting defeat on a dramatic final day, but O'Neill is adamant that his side are capable of pulling off a shock against the heavy favourites.

"We knew it was going to be difficult," he told reporters. "We're pleased with the draw, pleased to miss Italy and Croatia in particular. They will be a formidable opponent to overcome, it's important to get something positive from the home leg, and then go away and look for an away goal.

"It's a game I believe we can win over 180 minutes. Switzerland had a great campaign, they won nine out of 10, but I think their group was one of the easier groups, no disrespect to the nations that finished below them.

"We've played some very good games recently, particularly against Germany, and that will prepare us well for what lies ahead. We take a lot from that.

"We know we'll have to be at our best but we believe we're good enough to do that. The most important thing is we don't concede an away goal. We'll be prepared for Belfast. We've only lost one game there in four years."

O'Neill's side are looking to qualify for the tournament for the first time in 32 years.