Still vying for a top-two finish in Group A, both Slovakia and Northern Ireland are in contention for a place at World Cup 2026 before Friday night's clash in Kosice.

While the hosts can realistically pip Germany to top spot - and automatic entry to next year's finals - their visitors must win and hope for a miracle in Luxembourg.

Match preview

By becoming the first team ever to win a home World Cup qualifier against Germany, Slovakia could hardly have started their Group A campaign any better, but they have since been overtaken by the four-time world champions.

After the Falcons needed a late goal to beat Luxembourg on matchday two, they then lost away to a fearless Northern Ireland side in October.

Francesco Calzona's men did bounce straight back with a 2-0 home victory over group minnows Luxembourg, but a crucial top-two finish has not yet been secured.

On nine points from four matches - tied with Germany and three ahead of Friday's visitors - the final two rounds will serve as a shootout for automatic qualification, while the runners-up must take part in the playoffs.

So, Slovakia - aiming for a first World Cup appearance since 2010 - cannot afford another loss to Northern Ireland, or they could even find themselves eliminated entirely by Monday evening.

Northern Ireland's picture is a little more complicated, but they will definitely be unable to qualify directly if they lose in Kosice - or if they fail to win and Germany beat Luxembourg as expected.

Should they lose to Slovakia while the Germans avoid defeat, Michael O'Neill's young squad would be consigned to third place, even before Monday's group finale.

Yet, that may not be the end of the story, as a playoff spot could still await, thanks to last year's UEFA Nations League group win - one way or another, they are desperate to clinch a first World Cup appearance in four decades.

Northern Ireland started Group A with a 3-1 success in Luxembourg City, quickly followed by losing in Germany, but last month's Windsor Park win over Slovakia kept the dream alive.

Despite putting up stiff resistance, O'Neill's side then fell to a 1-0 defeat against Die Nationalelf, leaving them with a steep mountain to climb this month.

Slovakia World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

W W L W

Slovakia form (all competitions):

L L W W L W

Northern Ireland World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

W L W L

Northern Ireland form (all competitions):

L W W L W L

Team News

Boosting their hopes of qualification, Slovakia can welcome back influential midfielder Stanislav Lobotka, after the Napoli star recently returned from injury.

Only Hellas Verona attacker Tomas Suslov is a notable absentee, as he continues to recover from an ACL tear suffered in August.

Experienced defender Milan Skriniar will again wear the captain's armband in a back four that also features Atletico Madrid's David Hancko.

Set to start up front for the hosts, David Strelec has scored five goals in his last 13 internationals, while Northern Ireland's Isaac Price has racked up eight across his last 11.

However, the away side have been hit by several injuries: not only are they still missing first-choice goalkeeper Pierce Charles but his brother, Shea Charles, has been sidelined by a hamstring problem.

Another midfield regular, Ali McCann has a fractured arm, while Swansea City's Ethan Galbraith must serve a one-match suspension; Brodie Spencer is also unavailable.

Though O'Neill may have to improvise in the circumstances, experienced shot-stopper Bailey Peacock-Farrell will surely continue behind a familiar three-man defence.

Slovakia possible starting lineup:

Dubravka; Gyomber, Skriniar, Obert, Hancko; Duda, Lobotka, Bero; Haraslin, Strelec, Schranz

Northern Ireland possible starting lineup:

Peacock-Farrell; Hume, Ballard, McNair; Bradley, Price, Saville, Devenny, Lewis; Marshall, Reid

We say: Slovakia 2-1 Northern Ireland

One month on from Slovakia's loss in Belfast, roles could be reversed in their penultimate Group A fixture.

As Northern Ireland's slim squad has been depleted by injuries, the hosts should make their greater experience pay - and that would set up a high-stakes showdown with Germany.

