GB win visually-impaired slalom gold

Team GB's Menna Fitzpatrick and guide Jen Kehoe have won gold in the women's visually-impaired slalom event to become Britain's most decorated Winter Paralympians.

After winning two silvers and a bronze earlier in the Games, the pair went up against familiar foes in Slovakia's Henrieta Farkasova and Henrieta Farkasova, beating their opponents by 0.66 seconds to claim their third medal of the Games.

The medal is GB's first gold in South Korea, and only the second in the team's history.

"We wanted to show what we are capable of," Fitzpatrick told BBC Sport. "I am so proud of what we did out there."

Farkasova and Subrtova had a 0.66s advantage over their GB rivals in the penultimate run, however in their final run, the Britons gained the crucial advantage to secure a famous victory at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre.