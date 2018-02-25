Medal table summary: Norway, GB set records

Norway beat the record for medals earned at a single winter games after finishing in Pyeongchang with a tally of 39.

The highest ever medal tally was capped fittingly on the final day, as cross-country skier Marit Bjorgen won her 15th career medal - an individual record for a winter athlete - to put a dazzling end to her 16-year stint in the sport.

Meanwhile, Great Britain finished with five medals, a team record. The skeleton provided GB with three medals, as Lizzy Yarnold retained her gold from Sochi, while Laura Deas and Dom Parsons took bronze.

Further third-place finishes came from Izzy Atkin in the ski slopestyle and Billy Morgan - who has been named as Great Britain's flag bearer for the closing ceremony - in the snowboarding.

Germany took gold and silver in the bobsleigh four-man heats on the final day to finish second in the table with 31 medals. The Germans were pipped to another gold in the ice hockey, however, as the Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) team won 4-3 in a frantic final after extra time.

South Korea were defeated 8-3 in the final of the women's curling, but the host team still finished with a record 17 medals. Sweden's gold, their seventh of the games, kept them in sixth place overall.

There was disappointment for the USA team, however. The team, who took their biggest ever cohort to a winter Games this year, finished well below their target of 37 medals, eventually clinching 23 and a fourth-placed finish.

See the final medal table here.