Great Britain's four-man bobsleigh team ended an agonising 84-year wait for a World Championship medal with a silver in St Moritz.

The quartet of Brad Hall, Arran Gulliver, Greg Cackett and Lawrence Taylor posted a total time of 4:20.30 to post GB's first medal in the event since 1939.

GB shared the silver medal spot with Latvia, who posted an identical time of 4:20.30 to join the Brits on the runners-up spot behind runaway winners Germany.

Led by four-time Olympic champion Francesco Friedrich, the Germans ended with 4:19.61 on the clock to comfortably take the gold medal, despite posting a slower time than both GB and Latvia in run three.

Great Britain end the 2023 World Championships second in the overall medal table with one gold, two silvers and a bronze to their name, only behind Germany and their nine medals (six golds, two silvers and one bronze).

Austria - the only other nation to win a gold medal in St. Moritz - finished third in the rankings, while host nation Switzerland won two bronzes to place eighth.