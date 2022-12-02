Great Britain's Marcus Wyatt and Laura Deas claim bronze medals in the men's and women's skeleton events at the IBSF World Cup in Utah.

Great Britain's Laura Deas and Marcus Wyatt both scooped skeleton bronze medals on a strong day of competition at the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) World Cup in Utah.

Park City hosted the second event of the 2022-23 World Cup after last month's opener in Whistler, Canada, where Wyatt had won gold to lead the way in the men's standings with 225 points.

This time around, the Olympian claimed another 200 points with a third-placed finish, posting a total time of 1:36.63 to maintain his position at the summit.

Germany's Christopher Grotheer took the gold medal with a total time of 1:36.26, while South Korea's Jung Seung-gi placed second in Park City with 1:36.43. Wyatt's fellow Brits Laurence Bostock and Matt Weston were down in 14th and 18th respectively.

Wyatt now has an overall total of 425 points after two legs of the World Cup, with Seung-hi only five points behind the 30-year-old and Grotheer in the bronze medal spot with 409.

Meanwhile, Deas recovered from a poor start in Whistler to take her own bronze medal in Park City, posting a time of 1:38.55 after making the fastest second run of the day.

The 2018 Pyeongchang bronze medallist completed her second run in 49.14, but she was pipped to the top two spots by Canada's Mirela Rahneva and Germany's Tina Hermann, who claimed gold and silver respectively.

Deas only claimed 128 World Cup points after finishing 12th in the opening event in Whistler, but she has now added another 200 to her total to rise up to eighth in the rankings.

Compatriot Brogan Crowley had taken the silver medal in Whistler but followed that up with a 13th-placed finish in Utah, seeing her drop to seventh with 330 points, just two clear of Deas.

German junior athlete Hannah Neise sits at the top of the women's standings with 401 points, as Rahneva (396) and Hermann (386) occupy the silver and bronze medal spots respectively.

Brad Hall and Taylor Lawrence will represent GB in the men's two-man bobsleigh race later on Friday, and Lake Placid will host the next leg of the IBSF World Cup on December 13.