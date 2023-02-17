Great Britain's Matt Weston wins the overall silver medal at the 2022-23 Skeleton World Cup, while compatriot Marcus Wyatt clinches the bronze.

Great Britain's Matt Weston and Marcus Wyatt clinched the overall silver and bronze medals at the 2022-23 Skeleton World Cup following the final leg of the competition in Sigulda, Latvia.

Weston - who became only the second British man to win gold at the World Championships last month - finished with a total of 1605 points after winning the eighth and final leg.

The 25-year-old won five separate races in Sigulda, Lake Placid, Altenberg and Innsbruck, but an 18th-placed ranking during the second leg in Utah denied him the overall gold medal.

Germany's Christopher Grotheer would take the overall title with a total of 1656 points, placing third in Sigulda after winning two legs in Utah and Winterberg.

Meanwhile, a second-placed finish for Wyatt in Friday's final event saw him scoop another medal for GB, totalling 1531 points to win bronze.

The 31-year-old led the way after the opening race in Whistler back in November but only achieved two more podium finishes en route to finishing third overall.

The women's event at the 2022-23 Skeleton World Cup will conclude later on Friday, with Brogan Crowley and Laura Deas currently down in 10th and 12th in the standings respectively.