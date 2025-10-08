Sports Mole previews Friday's World Cup Qualifying - Europe clash between Northern Ireland and Slovakia, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

In the first game of a major World Cup 2026 qualifying double-header, Northern Ireland will host Group A leaders Slovakia on Friday.

Before the teams meet in Belfast, the hosts occupy second spot, while Slovakia are three points clear at the top after downing group favourites Germany.

Match preview

Having started their bid to reach next year's finals with a 3-1 win over Luxembourg, Northern Ireland were then beaten by the same scoreline in Germany at the start of last month.

Netting his 10th international goal, Isaac Price stunned the home fans in Frankfurt by scoring an equaliser, before Die Nationalelf fought back with quickfire strikes from Nadiem Amiri and Florian Wirtz.

The 2026 World Cup will mark 40 years since Northern Ireland last featured at FIFA's top tournament - and it will be a decade on from their Euro 2016 appearance under Michael O'Neill - yet expectation has grown since O'Neill returned.

His improving young squad may have left Germany empty-handed, but they have won their last four competitive games at Windsor Park without conceding - albeit against relatively modest opposition.

Now faced with a home double-header against Group A's top two seeds, they must pick up at least one point on Friday evening - otherwise, claiming a playoff place may prove beyond them.

The last time Slovakia arrived in Northern Ireland, almost five years ago, they ended Northern Ireland's dreams of reaching Euro 2020; so the Green and White Army now hope to avoid a similar outcome.

Since losing the nations' first-ever contest, Slovakia have gone on to win three times and draw once against Friday's hosts. Most memorably - and most recently - they celebrated an extra-time away victory in November 2020, pipping Northern Ireland to a place at the Euros.

This time around, the Slovaks are on track for direct entry to next summer's global gathering, having won both of their matches last month.

After pulling off a shock in their Group A opener - inflicting Germany's fourth World Cup qualifying defeat of all time by winning 2-0 in Bratislava - Francesco Calzona's side then nearly slipped up against little Luxembourg.

Only a 90th-minute strike from substitute Tomas Rigo spared their blushes, but an unconvincing success still took them onto a maximum six points.

Despite making a sub-par start to 2025, Slovakia have now recorded four clean sheets - and conceded just once - in their last five competitive fixtures, so long-serving coach Calzona is targeting top spot and automatic qualification.

That would bring the Falcons' second World Cup appearance since gaining independence - and the first since they stirred things up at South Africa 2010.

Northern Ireland World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

W L

Northern Ireland form (all competitions):

D L L W W L

Slovakia World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

W W

Slovakia form (all competitions):

D L L L W W

Team News

Northern Ireland have welcomed back several players that missed out last month, as Daniel Ballard, Conor Hazard, Brodie Spencer, Ciaron Brown and Paul Smyth are all fit and available.

O'Neill has also handed recalls to Ross McCausland and veteran striker Josh Magennis - the latter's last call-up was almost one year ago.

However, first-choice goalkeeper Pierce Charles is still sidelined by a shoulder injury, so experienced stand-in Bailey Peacock-Farrell should deputise again, having recently reached 50 caps for his country.

While West Bromwich Albion winger Price is enjoying a purple patch for the hosts - scoring eight times in his last nine international matches - Slovakia's danger man is David Strelec.

He has scored five goals in his last 11 national-team appearances, and Feyenoord's Leo Sauer is set to support the Middlesbrough man up front. Back from the injury that ruled him out of both September fixtures, Lukas Haraslin could complete an attacking trident.

Calzona is unlikely to make many changes, so it should be a settled side, with Napoli playmaker Stanislav Lobotka continuing to conduct operations from midfield and centre-back Milan Skriniar wearing the captain's armband.

Northern Ireland possible starting lineup:

Peacock-Farrell; Hume, McNair, Ballard; Bradley, McCann, S. Charles, Devenny; Galbraith, Price; Reid

Slovakia possible starting lineup:

Dubravka; Gyomber, Satka, Skriniar, Hancko; Duda, Lobotka, Bero; Haraslin, Strelec, Sauer

We say: Northern Ireland 1-2 Slovakia

While Northern Ireland have come a long way since these nations last met, Slovakia represent a step up in class - and one that may be just too big to bridge.

The hosts' young team are set to suffer back-to-back losses in World Cup qualifying, as the Falcons continue to fly high in Group A.

