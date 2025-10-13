Newcastle's Nick Woltemade scores his first senior goal for Germany in Monday’s 1-0 away win over Northern Ireland in 2026 World Cup qualifying, and he joins an exclusive club in the process.

Newcastle United’s Nick Woltemade scored his first senior goal for Germany in Monday’s 1-0 away win over Northern Ireland in 2026 World Cup qualifying, and he has joined an exclusive club in the process.

The 23-year-old striker has made a strong start to life at St James’ Park since completing a club-record £69m transfer from Stuttgart in the summer.

Woltemade has found the net four times in seven appearances for Newcastle, scoring in each of his last three club appearances against Arsenal, Union SG and Nottingham Forest.

The towering 6ft 6in striker was unable to get his name on the scoresheet when he played for just over an hour in Germany’s comfortable 4-0 home win over Luxembourg in World Cup qualifying last Friday, but he opened his account on the senior international stage against Northern Ireland.

After Germany had an early opener disallowed for an offside in the build-up, Woltemade found space between several Northern Ireland shirts to head home his first international goal from David Raum's corner on the half-hour mark.

After scoring 13 goals in 18 appearances for Germany Under-21s, including six goals in five games at the European Under-21 Championship in the summer, Woltemade has now scored his first senior goal for Julian Nagelsmann's side at the sixth time of asking.

Woltemade has become only the second Newcastle player to score for Germany after midfielder Dietmar Hamann back in March 1999 in a 3-0 victory in a European Championship qualifier, also in an away match against Northern Ireland.

Newcastle will look forward to welcoming an in-form Woltemade back to Tyneside ahead of Saturday’s Premier League trip to Brighton & Hove Albion, before Eddie Howe’s men conclude October with fixtures against Benfica, Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur.