Nick Woltemade scored the only goal of the match as Germany recorded a 1-0 victory over Northern Ireland in Monday night's 2026 World Cup qualification clash.

The Newcastle United striker headed a corner from David Raum into the back of the net just past the half-hour mark in Belfast, and that proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The result has left Germany top of Group A, boasting nine points from their four games in the section, while Northern Ireland are third, three points behind both their opponents here and second-placed Slovakia.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

This will not be a match that lives long in the memory, but Northern Ireland will view it as an opportunity missed against a Germany side that were underwhelming for long spells of the contest.

Northern Ireland (12) actually had more shots than Die Mannschaft (11), and the visitors scored from one of their two attempts on target, with Woltemade's header deciding the contest.

This is not a vintage Germany team - it would be a surprise to see them make a strong impression at the 2026 World Cup, and a spot at the tournament has not yet been secured.

Northern Ireland have it all to do in Group A, sitting three points off second, but they can take encouragement from their performance in Belfast.

There is simply no downplaying the importance of Northern Ireland's next match against Slovakia, which is a must-win game if they are to stand a realistic chance of finishing in the top two.

NORTHERN IRELAND VS. GERMANY HIGHLIGHTS

Nick Woltemade goal vs. Northern Ireland (31st min, Northern Ireland 0-1 Germany)



Big striker heading in from a corner? Tried and tested from Germany. Nick Woltemade's first international goal gave the visitors the lead at Windsor Park.#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/0PXxfLEsBc

— BBC SPORT NI (@BBCSPORTNI) October 13, 2025

Germany take the lead in the 31st minute of the contest, and it is Woltemade on the scoresheet, with the Newcastle striker heading a corner from Raum into the back of the net.

MAN OF THE MATCH - DAVID RAUM

Raum was in excellent form for Germany on Monday night, with the 27-year-old contributing at both ends of the field, and he was the standout performer in the Group A fixture.

It was Raum's corner that Woltemade headed into the back of the net for 1-0, while the RB Leipzig defender was a solid presence at the back for the visitors, with Northern Ireland's attackers struggling to get the best of him.

BEST STAT



2 - Nick Woltemade is only the second Newcastle United player to score for Germany after Dietmar Hamann in March 1999 in a 3-0-win in a Euro Qualifier, also in an away game in Northern Ireland. Woltemagic. #NIRGER pic.twitter.com/vZsH4GHB9D

— OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) October 13, 2025

NORTHERN IRELAND VS. GERMANY MATCH STATS

Possession: Northern Ireland 32%-68% Germany

Shots: Northern Ireland 12-11 Germany

Shots on target: Northern Ireland 3-2 Germany

Corners: Northern Ireland 4-5 Germany

Fouls: Northern Ireland 17-14 Germany

WHAT NEXT?

Germany's final two matches in the section will be against Luxembourg (A) on November 14 and Slovakia (H) on November 17, and it is set to be a fascinating conclusion to the group.

Northern Ireland, meanwhile, will travel to Slovakia in their next game on November 14 before finishing their Group A campaign with a home fixture against Luxembourg three days later.

