Sports Mole previews Monday's World Cup Qualifying - Europe clash between Slovakia and Luxembourg, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Both beaten last time out, Slovakia and Luxembourg will meet at Stadion Antona Malatinskeho on Monday evening, as the hosts continue their quest to reach World Cup 2026.

After starting Group A with a shock win over Germany, the Slovaks only won by one in Luxembourg before slipping up in Belfast on Friday night.

Match preview

Having become the first team ever to win a home World Cup qualifier against Germany, it was a perfect start for Slovakia's campaign last month - but they have since gone off the boil.

Three days after conquering the four-time world champions, the Falcons needed a late goal to beat Luxembourg, and their first fixture in this month's window ended in defeat.

Faced by a young and fearless Northern Ireland side at Windsor Park, Francesco Calzona's men struggled to create clear-cut chances, and their 2-0 loss has left the group wide open.

The former outright leaders are now joint-top on six points from three matches, tied with Germany and Northern Ireland - albeit they have a worse goal difference than both.

So, the final three rounds are set to serve as a shootout for automatic qualification, while the runners-up will participate in the playoffs.

Before meeting their main rivals in November, Slovakia - aiming for a first World Cup appearance since 2010 - must take care of business against Group A's minnows.

While Luxembourg have suffered three straight defeats so far, only a 90th-minute strike from Slovak substitute Tomas Rigo separated the sides in September.

In both of their other qualifiers, a red card has cost Les Lions Rouges dearly, as they went down to 10 men before losing to Northern Ireland last month, and it happened again on Friday evening.

Already trailing by one goal in Sinsheim, Dirk Carlson's dismissal gave Germany a one-man advantage for most of the match, and Luxembourg ultimately did well to restrict the final scoreline to 4-0.

Jeff Strasser's side have now gone 10 competitive games without a win, having recently fallen to 96th in the FIFA world rankings.

Still pointless and rock-bottom of Group A, they must travel to Trnava, at least hoping to score just their second goal of the qualifying process.

Slovakia World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

W W L

Slovakia form (all competitions):

L L L W W L

Luxembourg World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

L L L

Luxembourg form (all competitions):

L L D L L L

Team News

Slovakia will again be without influential midfielder Stanislav Lobotka on Monday, after the Napoli star belatedly withdrew with an adductor problem.

Patrik Hrosovsky filled in on Friday night, scoring an early own goal, and he will vie with Laszlo Benes for selection.

Despite his side's defeat, Calzona is unlikely to make many changes, with experienced defender Milan Skriniar wearing the captain's armband in a familiar back four.

While Slovakia's danger man is David Strelec, who missed a big chance against Northern Ireland but has scored five goals in his last 12 internationals, Luxembourg's attack is usually led by Aiman Dardari.

The Augsburg striker ploughed a lone furrow last time out, but St Pauli forward Danel Sinani is now available after serving a suspension and could support him.

However, head coach Strasser will be without his first choice left-back, as Carlson must serve a one-match ban for being sent off in Germany.

Slovakia possible starting lineup:

Dubravka; Gyomber, Satka, Skriniar, Obert; Duda, Bero, Benes; Haraslin, Strelec, Sauer

Luxembourg possible starting lineup:

Moris; Jans, Mahmutovic, Korac, Veiga; Olesen, Barreiro; Moreira, Sinani, Bohnert; Dardari

We say: Slovakia 3-1 Luxembourg

There will be no time to reflect on a tepid display in Belfast, as Slovakia simply must win on Monday evening.

Keeping themselves in a three-way scrap for top spot - and automatic entry to the World Cup - the Falcons should pick off limited Luxembourg.

