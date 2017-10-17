NI to face Switzerland in WC playoffs

Northern Ireland will take on Switzerland in the World Cup playoffs.

Northern Ireland have been drawn to face Switzerland in next month's World Cup playoffs.

Michael O'Neill's side are rewarded for their second-place finish in Group C with a two-legged tie against the three-time quarter-finalists as they eye a first World Cup appearance in 32 years.

The two nations have only faced off twice before, claiming one win each from their head-to-head record.

Meanwhile, the Republic of Ireland were drawn to take on Denmark as they look to end their 16-year exile from the tournament.

Arguably the pick of the qualifiers will see Sweden do battle against Italy and the final game pits Croatia against Greece.

The four ties will be played November 9-11 and 12-14.