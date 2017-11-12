Aitor Karanka 'wary of joining Sunderland'

Aitor Karanka is reportedly delaying a decision over whether to take on the Sunderland job due to concerns about the owner's plans, while Ally McCoist is less hesitant.

Former Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka is reportedly still weighing up whether to take on the vacant managerial position at Sunderland.

The 44-year-old intensified speculation that he was heading to the Stadium of Light earlier this week by sending out a cryptic image of himself on Twitter looking at the departures boards at London's King's Cross station.

Karanka is still undecided whether it is the right job to take on, however, with The Sun reporting that he has concerns about the owner's plans for the Black Cats.

Sunderland sacked Simon Grayson last month on the back of a 3-3 draw at home to fellow Championship strugglers Bolton Wanderers, placing Billy McKinlay and Robbie Stockdale in temporary charge for the trip to rivals Middlesbrough last week.

The same report suggests that former Rangers boss Ally McCoist is less hesitant about replacing Grayson, though, and is standing by to take over if given the call.