General view of Stadium of Light

Sunderland

Aitor Karanka 'wary of taking over at Sunderland'

Aitor Karanka 'wary of joining Sunderland'
© SilverHub
Aitor Karanka is reportedly delaying a decision over whether to take on the Sunderland job due to concerns about the owner's plans, while Ally McCoist is less hesitant.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, November 12, 2017 at 20:59 UK

Former Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka is reportedly still weighing up whether to take on the vacant managerial position at Sunderland.

The 44-year-old intensified speculation that he was heading to the Stadium of Light earlier this week by sending out a cryptic image of himself on Twitter looking at the departures boards at London's King's Cross station.

Karanka is still undecided whether it is the right job to take on, however, with The Sun reporting that he has concerns about the owner's plans for the Black Cats.

Sunderland sacked Simon Grayson last month on the back of a 3-3 draw at home to fellow Championship strugglers Bolton Wanderers, placing Billy McKinlay and Robbie Stockdale in temporary charge for the trip to rivals Middlesbrough last week.

The same report suggests that former Rangers boss Ally McCoist is less hesitant about replacing Grayson, though, and is standing by to take over if given the call.

A general view of the stadium during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion at Stadium of Light on February 21, 2015
Read Next:
Stockdale: 'Sunderland will hold talks in break'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Aitor Karanka, Simon Grayson, Robbie Stockdale, Billy McKinlay, Ally McCoist, Football
Your Comments
More Sunderland News
Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
Aitor Karanka 'wary of taking over at Sunderland'
 Lamine Kone in action for Sunderland on August 13, 2016
Sunderland defender Lamine Kone ruled out for at least two months
 Brighton & Hove Albion Interim Manager Nathan Jones looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Brighton & Hove Albion at Craven Cottage on December 29, 2014
Sunderland to make short-term managerial appointment?
Keane not thinking about club managementAllardyce urges Ellis Short to sell upOviedo keen to remain at SunderlandSunderland consider Jones approach?Stockdale: 'Sunderland will hold talks in break'
Result: Sunderland stay bottom after Boro defeatShort: 'Grayson record not acceptable'McCarthy: 'Sunderland job would interest me'This weekend's biggest games in world footballAlly McCoist in frame for Sunderland job?
> Sunderland Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Wolverhampton WanderersWolves16112329151435
2Sheffield UnitedSheff Utd16110524141033
3Cardiff CityCardiff169432213931
4Bristol City1686226161030
5Middlesbrough167542113826
6Aston Villa167542215726
7Derby CountyDerby157442319425
8Ipswich TownIpswich158072622424
9Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest168082526-124
10Leeds UnitedLeeds167272419523
11Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds166552119223
12Brentford165742521422
13Norwich CityNorwich166461520-522
14Preston North EndPreston165651919021
15Queens Park RangersQPR165651922-321
16Barnsley155462221119
17Fulham164751819-119
18Reading155371819-118
19Millwall164571717017
20Hull City164482830-216
21Burton Albion163491031-2113
22Birmingham CityBirmingham163310825-1712
23Bolton WanderersBolton162591329-1611
24Sunderland161782031-1110
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 