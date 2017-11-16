General view of St Mary's

Southampton

Dani Osvaldo: 'I preferred beer to football'

Former Southampton forward Dani Osvaldo has revealed that he retired from football because he preferred beer to money.
Last Updated: Thursday, November 16, 2017 at 16:20 UK

Former Southampton forward Dani Osvaldo has revealed that he retired from football because he preferred beer to money.

The Argentinian became the Saints' record signing in 2013 when he arrived after penning a four-year deal at St. Mary's for £15m.

Osvaldo, who also had spells at Lecce, Fiorentina and Bologna, joined Southampton after scoring 16 goals for Roma in the previous season, but revealed his reasons for an early retirement.

"I decided to quit at Boca [Juniors], there was too much gossip," Osvaldo told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"I couldn't go out, I was afraid of people. I couldn't do it anymore. I had offers from China and clubs in the Champions League, but I was detached.

"I was beginning to hate what I had always loved. Football deserves respect, and I prefer asado [Argentinian barbecue] and beer to money."

Osvaldo was signed for Southampton in the same window in which the club signed Victor Wanyama, however the Argentine's Saints spell soon turned controversial following an altercation with former teammate Jose Fonte.

