Pepe Reina: 'No plans for Spain retirement'

Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina insists that he has no plans to step down from international action with Spain.
Tuesday, October 10, 2017

Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina has insisted that he has no plans to step down from international action with Spain.

The 35-year-old won his 37th Spain cap on Monday night as La Roja ended their 2018 World Cup qualification campaign with a 1-0 win in Israel.

Manchester United's David de Gea will be Julen Lopetegui's number one for the World Cup, while the likes of Sevilla's Sergio Rico and Athletic Bilbao's Kepa Arrizabalaga are battling to make the plane.

There have been calls for Reina to stand down from international duty ahead of next summer's tournament, but the former Liverpool stopper has insisted that he will remain available until Spain stop picking him.

"I've always carried out the role that I've been given by the national team, I've given the best of myself and I'll keep going here until they stop calling me up," Reina told reporters.

Spain won nine of their 2018 World Cup qualifiers to top Group G on 26 points.

