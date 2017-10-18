Injured Mane named in Senegal squad

Senegal name Sadio Mane in their squad for next month's World Cup qualifiers against South Africa despite the Liverpool star being sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has been named in Senegal's squad for their final World Cup Qualifiers next month, despite being sidelined with a hamstring injury.

The 25-year-old missed his club's goalless draw with Manchester United last weekend after picking up the knock on international duty against the Cape Verde Islands on October 7.

Mane was expected to be sidelined for at least six weeks but Senegal coach Aliou Cisse is convinced that the Reds talisman will be fit enough to return for their forthcoming matches against South Africa on November 10 and 14.

"In my mind there's no doubt he will be with us for the double header against South Africa and that he will be 100 per cent fit," Cisse told a news conference in Dakar.

"Until now, he has just been doing some individual training - running in straight lines - but from next week, he is going to train harder and start working with the ball."

Senegal need two points to qualify for next year's World Cup in Russia.