Locke: 'Revamped Tynecastle can help Hearts'

Gary Locke has claimed that a revamped Tynecastle can help Hearts to re-establish their place in the upper echelons of Scottish football.

The Jambos have been playing at Murrayfield for the last three months but are scheduled to return to their own ground on November 19 following the redevelopment of their main stand.

Locke, who made 153 appearances for the club before a brief spell as manager four years ago, believes that the future is looking bright for Craig Levein's side.

The 42-year-old told Sky Sports News: "I can't wait to get back to Tynecastle. We've missed playing there, no doubt about that, and the team has done reasonably well where they are in the league bearing in mind they have not played a home game yet.

"Murrayfield has been good but it's not the same as playing at Tynecastle. When you're playing at Tynecastle with a massive Hearts support behind you it does make a big, big difference. I know the players are looking forward to getting back there to what will be one of the best stadiums in the country.

"The stand is out of this world and I think it can help take the club to a different level. We will never be able to have the fan base of Celtic and Rangers but maybe it will help us get a little closer to them. Hopefully we'll be able to make a few signings in January and really kick on from here."

Hearts last won the Scottish Premiership title in 1960 but were runners-up in 2006.