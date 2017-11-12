Crowd generic

Hearts

Gary Locke: 'Revamped Tynecastle can help Hearts return to top of Scottish football'

Locke: 'Revamped Tynecastle can help Hearts'
© Getty Images
Gary Locke believes that a revamped Tynecastle can help Hearts to re-establish their place in the upper echelons of Scottish football.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, November 12, 2017 at 18:11 UK

Gary Locke has claimed that a revamped Tynecastle can help Hearts to re-establish their place in the upper echelons of Scottish football.

The Jambos have been playing at Murrayfield for the last three months but are scheduled to return to their own ground on November 19 following the redevelopment of their main stand.

Locke, who made 153 appearances for the club before a brief spell as manager four years ago, believes that the future is looking bright for Craig Levein's side.

The 42-year-old told Sky Sports News: "I can't wait to get back to Tynecastle. We've missed playing there, no doubt about that, and the team has done reasonably well where they are in the league bearing in mind they have not played a home game yet.

"Murrayfield has been good but it's not the same as playing at Tynecastle. When you're playing at Tynecastle with a massive Hearts support behind you it does make a big, big difference. I know the players are looking forward to getting back there to what will be one of the best stadiums in the country.

"The stand is out of this world and I think it can help take the club to a different level. We will never be able to have the fan base of Celtic and Rangers but maybe it will help us get a little closer to them. Hopefully we'll be able to make a few signings in January and really kick on from here."

Hearts last won the Scottish Premiership title in 1960 but were runners-up in 2006.

Michael O'Neill during the Euro 2016 Group C match between Ukraine and Northern Ireland on July 16, 2016
Read Next:
Aaron Hughes doubtful for Northern Ireland
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Gary Locke, Craig Levein, Football
Your Comments
More Hearts News
Hearts boss Gary Locke on the touchline against Dunfermline on July 13, 2013
Gary Locke: 'Revamped Tynecastle can help Hearts return to top of Scottish football'
 General Views of of Tynecastle Stadium home of Hearts on August 04, 2013
Scottish Premiership club Hearts hit by internet fraud
 Michael O'Neill during the Euro 2016 Group C match between Ukraine and Northern Ireland on July 16, 2016
Aaron Hughes doubtful for Northern Ireland's qualifiers
McClaren appointed by Maccabi Tel Aviv?Hearts draw up five-man manager shortlist?Report: Steve McClaren on Hearts shortlistDaly launches scathing attack on RodgersResult: Celtic start campaign with easy win
Live Commentary: Celtic 4-1 Hearts - as it happenedFabrizio Ravanelli applies for Hearts jobJon Daly appointed interim Hearts bossHearts want young Newcastle keeper?Ian Cathro to join Wolves staff?
> Hearts Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Celtic129302962330
2Aberdeen128312012827
3Hibernian137422114725
4RangersRangers1273227131424
5Motherwell126151815319
6Hearts134361217-515
7St Johnstone134361320-715
8Ross County134271421-714
9Hamilton AcademicalHamilton133371924-512
10Kilmarnock132561119-811
11Partick Thistle132471122-1110
12Dundee132291325-128
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 