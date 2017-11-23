Ross McCormack 'suspended by Melbourne City'

Aston Villa striker Ross McCormack is reportedly suspended by loan side Melbourne City for arriving late to training.
Aston Villa striker Ross McCormack has reportedly been suspended by loan side Melbourne City for allegedly arriving late to training.

The 31-year-old was sent out on loan to the Australian side in September following his disastrous first season for Villa, which saw him suffer a goalscoring drought and a high-profile falling-out with manager Steve Bruce.

Bruce dropped McCormack from the side in January for "continually missing training", then shipped him out on loan to Nottingham Forest for the remainder of the season.

McCormack had got his time Down Under off to a decent start, scoring four times in six A-League appearances, but was dropped for the 3-1 defeat at Brisbane Roar last week due to an alleged Achilles issue.

According to local media, however, McCormack was actually said to have been left out of the squad after he arrived "exceptionally late to training one morning last week".

McCormack is expected to be back in contention for Melbourne's game with Perth Glory this weekend.

