Bruce: 'Coleman right man for Sunderland'

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce has said that Chris Coleman is the best option to take Sunderland forward.

Former Wales boss Coleman suffered defeat to Bruce's Villa in his first match in charge of the Black Cats on Tuesday, a result which kept the club bottom of the Championship with just one win in the league so far.

Bruce has insisted, however, that Sunderland are in the best position with Coleman in charge.

"It's very difficult for Chris Coleman coming in," Bruce told the Birmingham Mail. "He's got himself in a difficult situation there.

"But what I've seen from them [on Tuesday], are they as low as what they can get? I have to be honest when I walked in here, I thought, you're not too big to go down a division, we've seen it before.

"I think he's the right man for it. He's ready for the challenge and getting back into management. I sincerely hope he does well. I wish him the best of luck."

Sunderland, who face fellow strugglers Burton Albion on Saturday, are four points adrift of second tier safety.