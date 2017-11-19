General view of Villa Park

Aston Villa

Report: David Beckham targets Steve Bruce to manage Miami franchise

Report: David Beckham targets Steve Bruce
A report claims that Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce is wanted by former Manchester United teammate David Beckham to guide his new Miami franchise in the MLS.
Sunday, November 19, 2017

Manchester United legend David Beckham reportedly wants Steve Bruce to manage his new Miami franchise when they are given the green light to compete in Major League Soccer.

Beckham, a former teammate of Bruce at Old Trafford, hopes to see his newly-formed side join America's top division in the near future.

According to The Sun, the experienced manager - currently in charge of Championship side Aston Villa - is part of the Miami franchise's masterplan.

The report suggests that Bruce is committed to the Villans until the end of the season, but may reconsider his options if he fails to get the club out of the second tier.

Villa are fifth in the Championship table, seven points adrift of the automatic promotion zone.

John Terry playing for Aston Villa in July 2017
John Terry suffers suspected broken foot
Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce smiles before his side's pre-season clash with Shrewsbury Town on July 15, 2017
