Bellamy declares interest in Wales job

Craig Bellamy admits that he is "interested" in becoming the next Wales manager following Chris Coleman's resignation.
Monday, November 20, 2017

Former Liverpool striker Craig Bellamy has thrown his hat into the ring for the vacant manager's job with Wales.

The 38-year-old retired with 78 international caps to his name and he has now made it clear that he wants to lead his country from the dugout.

Chris Coleman resigned from the role last week following a five-year spell, which included guiding the Dragons to the semi-finals of Euro 2016.

When asked about the vacancy during Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, Bellamy said: "I'd always be interested, and looking ahead I'll probably be interested in it for the rest of my life. I'm passionately Welsh and it would be the pinnacle for me."

Reports have claimed that recently-sacked Tony Pulis is a candidate for the position.

Louis van Gaal and Ryan Giggs look on prior to during the FA Cup fourth-round match between Derby County and Manchester United at iPro Stadium on January 29, 2016
