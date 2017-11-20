Wales place Tony Pulis on wishlist to succeed Chris Coleman?

Wales put Tony Pulis on wishlist?
The FAW are reportedly interested in appointing Tony Pulis as new Wales manager.
Monday, November 20, 2017

The Football Association of Wales are reportedly keeping a close eye on Tony Pulis after he was dismissed by West Bromwich Albion.

The Premier League club announced on Monday morning that they had parted company with the 59-year-old after a run of just two wins in 21 games.

Wales are looking for a new leader after Chris Coleman resigned from his post last week and took on the vacancy at Sunderland.

According to Wales Online, figures within the hiring process at the FAW are keen on Pulis, and there have reportedly been indications from his camp that he would be interested in the role.

There is a seven-man team in charge of finding a replacement for Coleman, who guided the Dragons to the semi-finals of the European Championships last year but failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Tony Pulis barks orders during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on December 3, 2016
